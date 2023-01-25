Experience Airtel 5G Plus in These Top Destinations This Republic Day

Airtel 5G Plus is a cutting-edge technology from Bharti Airtel offering users up to 20 to 30 times faster speeds than the current speeds on 4G Networks. Airtel 5G Plus also offers low latency, the best voice experience, and a stable connection, making it ideal for various consumer and business applications. Additionally, Bharti Airtel 5G Plus also uses less energy, allowing for increased efficiency and lower operational costs and making it more eco-friendly.

Experience Airtel 5G Plus

Everyone likes to experience New Technology, which is the case with 5G too. As 5G Networks are being rolled-out gradually across India and while the Networks get built, everyone cannot experience the technology on day one or soon. If Airtel 5G Plus is not available in your city, and in case you are planning a short trip this upcoming long weekend for Republic Day, there's a chance for you to experience the technology in eight top tourist destinations.

Airtel 5G Plus in Top 8 Tourist Destinations

Also, worry not about your connectivity needs, as your travel to these eight tourist destinations is well connected with Airtel 5G Plus Network so that you can stay connected with your loved ones.

Here's a list of famous tourist destinations where you can enjoy Airtel 5G Plus using your existing 4G SIM and Data plan. As Airtel 5G Plus works on all 5G Smartphones, you can experience 20-30 times faster speeds than current 4G Networks, using which you can stream, go live or share memories seamlessly.

1. Siliguri

Siliguri is a beautiful city in the northeast Indian state of West Bengal. It sits in the foothills of the Himalayas, surrounded by tea gardens. With multiple restaurants serving mouthwatering vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, Siliguri is a beautiful place to plan your next trip. You can seamlessly enjoy a faster Airtel 5G network. The best time to plan your trip is from October to February.

2. Varanasi

Popularly known as the spiritual capital of India, Varanasi or Kasi attracts Hindu pilgrims all year round. Many areas are already enjoying fast Airtel 5G, so you don't need to worry about the network in the area if you travel to the city.

3. Shimla

Planning a trip to the hills? Shimla can be the best option. Shimla has always been the favourite family destination for ages now. With Airtel 5G Plus available in the mountains, you can go live with beautiful picturesque locations in the background or perform a zoom if required without worrying about the network speeds.

4. Ahmedabad

If Ahmedabad is on your list to explore different cultures of India, then set your documentary skills ready. Across the river, Museum, Sabarmati River or Gandhi Ashram, worry not, as you are backed by the high-speed connectivity of Airtel 5G Plus to enjoy seamless connectivity.

5. Srinagar

To enjoy the natural environment, gardens, waterfronts and houseboats, Srinagar is the favourite tourist destination. Also known as the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar lies in the Kashmir Valley. You can go live near Dal Lake or send those HD-quality memories you have captured to your loved ones at home within seconds using Airtel 5G Plus.

6. Vizag

Vizag, or Visakhapatnam, also known as the port city and industrial center in Andhra Pradesh, on the Bay of Bengal, is known for its many beaches and temples. The 5G Network covers significant locations, so you can have non-stop fun using Airtel 5G ultra-high speeds.

7. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Referred to as the 'twin cities' of Odisha, both cities are situated at a distance of 27 kms and are home to many religious temples, including Hindu Lingaraja Temple, Rajarani Temple and Maa Cuttack Chandi Temple. In addition, many places in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack offer tourists a non-stop 5G experience on their Airtel network.

8. Kochi

Known as the Queen of the Arabian Sea, Kochi also flaunts one of the world's finest natural harbours. It was the centre of the world spice trade for many centuries, and Old Kochi loosely refers to a group of islands which comprise Willingdon Island, Fort Kochi, Mattancherry and many more. You have many beautiful areas worth seeing those offer tourists with Airtel 5G Plus Experience.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Conclusion

To experience Airtel 5G Plus in the cities mentioned above, you need to simply switch your network settings to 5G Mode on your 5G enabled smartphone and have an active data plan. Your current Airtel 4G SIM is 5G compatible and works seamlessly on your 5G smartphone. As of today, Airtel 5G Plus is live in 52 cities across India.

