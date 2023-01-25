WhatsApp Beta for MacOS Is Now Available for Download

WhatsApp is a free, cross-platform messaging service that allows users to exchange text, photo, audio and video messages with others across the globe. WhatsApp is available on iPhone and Android smartphones as well as Mac and Windows PCs.

A few months back, WhatsApp introduced the native macOS app, which is limited to some TestFlight beta users. In case you were unable to download the beta version of its new native software through the TestFlight App, WhatsApp has now made the beta version of its macOS early-beta programme available for download on the company's official website.

Also Read: WhatsApp Feature that Everyone Probably Wants

Native Client for macOS

WhatsApp's latest native application for macOS, created using Mac Catalyst, can be downloaded from the company's website. The beta version of the program was previously restricted to TestFlight's private beta participants, according to WABetaInfo. This version of the app, based on Mac Catalyst, will offer an enhanced experience. As WhatsApp points out, the native macOS app will increase reliability and speed compared to the desktop client

You need to install the version of the app, and the rest of the login process remains the same. The app allows customers to connect their Android or iOS smartphone by using a QR code, much to the current WhatsApp app for macOS. It has the benefit of being designed using Mac Catalyst, which makes it suited for Apple Silicon (CPUs) and supports a few earlier Intel chips. Users are expected to have a better experience using the revamped app.

Also Read: WhatsApp Users to Get a New Way to Block People for Good

Interface

The WhatsApp app for macOS will offer three folded design interface. The choice to access the chats, calls, archived chats, starred messages, and settings are listed in the first section. The chats are listed in the second section, and the third section will open the selected chat. The native WhatsApp client also has the ability to drag and drop files and will display notifications and messages, even when the phone is offline.

Beta App

As the client is still in beta, don't expect all WhatsApp features to be available. However, you can provide your feedback using the bug button. This new native app for macOS comes in addition to the recently introduced native WhatsApp for windows.

WhatsApp for Mac is compatible with macOS 11 Big Sur and versions later, runs on Macs powered by Apple M1 silicon and some Intel Macs that can run programmes built with Mac Catalyst.