WhatsApp Feature that Everyone Probably Wants

WhatsApp is also said to introduce another new feature that would enable users to upload voice status updates. This feature is already rolling out for the Android beta version of the app. It would be interesting to see how the users react to this new feature.

WhatsApp, one of the most used online texting applications across the world, is reportedly working on a new feature. This new feature is going to help the users in sending files such as images to other users without compression. WhatsApp compresses the images and videos you send to other users so that the file can be sent faster without much load. But very soon, users could have the option to send the images in their original quality. WABetaInfo has shared the development saying that the platform would soon introduce a new setting icon within the drawing tool header that would allow users to configure the quality of any photo.

Many users currently choose platforms such as Telegram to send over images and videos to other users. This is because Telegram allows file sharing in the original quality. But the same is not the case with WhatsApp at the moment. However, that would change once WhatsApp introduces the new feature that we are talking about above.

WhatsApp is also said to introduce another new feature that would enable users to upload voice status updates. This feature is already rolling out for the Android beta version of the app. It would be interesting to see how the users react to this new feature. Currently, none of the platforms allows users to share voice story/status updates; at least, none of the major platforms does.

