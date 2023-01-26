Bharti Airtel First Recharge Plans in 2023 Detailed

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, is offering two first recharge coupons (FRC) or first recharge plans to customers. FRCs are plans that you subscribe to when you purchase a new SIM card from the telco. The two FRCs that we are talking about are available when you try to get the SIM card home delivered to you. Airtel doesn't offer any differentiated benefits with the FRCs to new customers to lure them in. So these are basically the same old plans that are available to Airtel customers PAN-India. The two plans that Airtel currently allows users to choose from when they are getting a new Airtel prepaid SIM card are Rs 299 and Rs 479 plans.

Bharti Airtel Rs 299 Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 299 plan comes with 28 days of service validity. This plan offers 1.5GB of daily data along with 100 SMS/day and truly unlimited voice calling. Airtel also bundles additional benefits with Airtel Thanks. Users get Apollo 24|7 Circle, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and one free year of an online course with Shaw Academy.

Bharti Airtel Rs 479 Plan

In case you don't go for the Rs 299 plan from Airtel, you can go for the Rs 479 plan. This plan comes with a longer validity of 56 days and offers the same benefits as the Rs 299 plan. Users get 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day and truly unlimited voice calling. The additional benefits bundled with the Rs 479 plan of Bharti Airtel are - Apollo 24|7 Circle, Wynk Music, free Hellotunes, Shaw Academy for 1 year, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

The Rs 299 and the Rs 479 plans are also available for the existing prepaid customers of Bharti Airtel.

Why You Should Go for Airtel Connections?

First of all, according to the previous Opensignal report, which came out in October 2022, Airtel leads in several departments, such as Video experience, Game experience and more. Airtel's 4G networks are also widely available in India, and the telco has also started rolling out 5G for customers in several parts of the country. Airtel is currently offering 5G Plus network services to its 4G customers at no additional cost. This means that if you are taking a 4G SIM from Airtel and you have a 5G phone with an active plan, there's a chance that you can soon experience 5G.