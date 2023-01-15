WhatsApp Working to Eliminate Need of Google Drive to Backup Chat for Android Users

According to reports, WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is developing a feature called "Chat Transfer" that will enable users to transfer data from one Android device to another using a local network. As the software is still in the development stage, the company plans to add the additional feature in a future version of the app.

Read More - OnePlus 11 vs iQOO 11: See Difference in Specs

Users will be able to utilise this functionality to scan a QR code to move their conversation history to a new device. That would make Google Drive backup of WhatsApp chat unnecessary. It would help the user in multiple ways. First of all, no backup hassle means that drive space would also free up and then users can just take up any new Android device and transfer the chat by just scanning a QR code.

Read More - Airtel Offering 2GB of Free Data to Users

In the meantime, WhatsApp has introduced proxy support for users around the globe, including the millions of individuals in Iran and other countries who continue to be denied the freedom to communicate in private and openly. They can connect to WhatsApp using servers run by volunteers and organisations dedicated to promoting free speech by selecting a proxy, which will allow them to do so.

Read More - BSNL 4G Launch Getting Delayed Again and Again is a Big Concern

Anyone can now connect to WhatsApp via a proxy with ease, thanks to the improvements the company has made. People can therefore reclaim access to WhatsApp after a connection has been blocked, according to the head of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart. WhatsApp has been the choice of application for several billion users since the time it was launched. The app allows users to communicate for both personal as well as business reasons.