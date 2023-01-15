Android 13 Beta for Nothing Phone 1: Here’s When Second Phase Rollout will Start

Nothing, a major consumer electronics company, recently rolled out the Android 13 beta for the Nothing Phone (1). However, the beta program was limited to select users. Now the company is rolling out the beta update to more users in the second phase of rollouts. Many people who applied for the beta program were left out in phase 1, but they don't need to worry as the brand has announced that it will begin the next phase of the NothingOS 1.5 beta rollout soon.

A formal announcement about the NothingOS 1.5 rollout was made by the co-founder of Nothing, Carl Pei. He said, "Next phased rollout of Nothing OS 1.5 Beta (based on Android 13) starting Jan 17". Quoting the same tweet, he also revealed that the company is ahead of the rollout schedule - "We're ahead of schedule and will begin the rollout today instead!".

What new features and changes does the new NothingOS 1.5 have?

Based on Android 13, NothingOS 1.5 for the Nothing Phone (1) adds several additional features and changes. The new OS also lets users customise the lock screen shortcuts, and users need to press a long button on the extended screen, a feature similar to iPhones.

Nothing Phone (1) Price:

The Nothing Phone (1) is available for Rs 25,999 on Flipkart for the 8GB+128GB variant. There's another variant as well with 12GB+256GB for Rs 35,499.

Nothing Phone (1): Specifications and Features:

A 6.55-inch diagonal, 120Hz OLED display is featured on the Nothing Phone (1). The display panel supports full HD+ resolution and 1200nits of peak brightness, and it has Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a punch-hole notch to accommodate the front camera.

As for the processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core CPU powers the Nothing Phone (1). It has up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone is eligible for three major Android OS upgrades. Therefore it will eventually receive updates for Android 14 and Android 15.

One 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor and one 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor are available on the back of the Nothing Phone (1). The 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor gives the phone ultra-wide-angle functionality. It has a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies and video calls.

A 4500mAh battery powers the Nothing Phone (1). It supports Type-C fast charging at 33W. Additionally, it supports 5W wireless reverse charging and 15W Qi wireless charging. The smartphone is splash-resistant, thanks to its IP53 rating. As for the security aspect, it provides an in-display fingerprint scanner.