OnePlus 11 vs iQOO 11: See Difference in Specs

The first smartphone to be launched in India with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU is the iQOO 11. OnePlus is getting ready to launch the OnePlus 11, which will have the same processor, in a manner similar to this. China has already seen the launch of the OnePlus 11, and India will likely follow suit. If you're in the market for a new flagship Android smartphone in 2023, check out our in-depth comparison between the iQOO 11 and the OnePlus 11 to see which one to choose.

iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11: Design

Unlike many other phones, which have camera modules that are square in shape, the OnePlus 11 has a circular camera module. Additionally, it has a quality glass back and is a little bit more compact than its competitor. Contrarily, you should be aware that the iQOO 11 is available in a specific colour scheme designed for BMW M Motorsport. This colour scheme is particularly provocative due to its vertical stripe, which is reminiscent of a sports vehicle.

iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11: Display

The iQOO 11 has an AMOLED display with a diagonal of 6.78 inches, which can show up to one billion different colours. It also has an in-display fingerprint reader, a Quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels, a refresh rate of 144Hz, HDR10+ certification, a maximum brightness of 1,800 nits, and a maximum brightness of one billion different colours. Contrarily, the OnePlus 11 boasts a 6.78-inch diagonal AMOLED screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate.

iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11: Performance

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU powers both the iQOO 11 and the OnePlus 11. Each phone has a RAM capacity of up to 16GB. The OnePlus 11 has 256/512GB of internal storage; however, the iQOO 11 only provides 128/512GB of internal storage. LPDDR5x RAM is used by both smartphones.

iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11: Camera

The OnePlus 11's camera is the most sophisticated. With Hasselblad optimizations built-in, its triple rear camera system has a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS, a 32MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide lens. A 50MP main camera with OIS is available with the iQOO 11, but the additional sensors—a 13MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultrawide sensor—are less effective.

iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11: Battery

These two phones seem to have comparable battery life because their battery capacity is the same. But because the iQOO 11 supports 120W fast charging as opposed to simply 100W, it can charge more quickly.

iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11: Price and Verdict

In India, the iQOO 11 costs Rs 59,999. Although the OnePlus 11's price has not been made public in India, it is anticipated to cost around Rs 65,000.

Both smartphones have advantages and disadvantages, yet the OnePlus 11 has a better design. On the other hand, the iQOO 11 features a better display and allows quick charging. The ideal smartphone for you can therefore be determined by your demands.