Canal+ Group to Acquire Orange Studio and OCS Pay TV

Canal+ has confirmed the acquisition deal with Orange to acquire its pay TV and film divisions. As a result of this deal, Canal+ will become the sole shareholder of OCS Pay TV and Orange studio, the subsidiary for the co-production of movies and television shows.

Orange Cinema Series (OCS), Pay TV

OCS is the second biggest local pay TV provider after Canal+ in France. Orange Studio has more than 200 co-productions to its credit, as well as a catalogue of almost 1,800 audiovisual and cinematographic works, including Oscar-winning and emblematic films such as The Artist and The Father. Orange said the quality of OCS service and content, currently distributed by all ISPs and within Canal+ cinema series, is recognized by both industry and consumers.

After signing the MOU for the transfer of assets, Orange and Canal+ said in a joint release that "Since their creation in 2007 and 2008, respectively, competition in the audiovisual sector, particularly for OCS, has continued to intensify with the emergence of powerful international platforms."

Canal+ Group

Canal+ Group is Orange's existing partner and a recognized European player in the creation and distribution of content. Since 2012, Canal+ has owned 33.34 per cent of OCS and served as the company's leading distributor. The company already operates a subscription-based digital service called MyCanal, which is available in over 30 countries and a distribution subsidiary Studiocanal. In addition, the leading film and television studio in Europe, StudioCanal, has many assets to promote the Orange Studio catalogue.

The deal is set to be examined by employee representative bodies and will be notified to the French Competition Authority.

Orange 5G ongoing Rollouts

Orange 5G is now available across six European countries: France, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, Spain and Slovakia. Orange is deploying and expanding 5G on a gradual basis, starting where the 5G technology is most useful and necessary. The 5G Networks deployed will complement the 4G capacity where it is in most demand.

As of March 23, 2022, 1,234 French municipalities have 5G coverage, which accounts for around 45% of the French population. In addition, 5G Standalone (SA) Technology and Solutions will be deployed in Orange's European countries from 2023, supporting the development of new consumer services. Orange Business Services is also working with Enterprise Customers on their Private Networks.