Orange Partners With Reservoir Sun to Launch Its First Solar Farm in Europe

Reported by Aparna R 0

Orange announced an agreement with Reservoir Sun, a leading player in self-supply solar electricity systems, to set up a photovoltaic power station in Bercenay-en-Othe (Aube). Orange is increasing its consumption towards renewable energy sources.

Highlights

  • Orange to deploy its first solar farm in France and in Europe on the strategic satellite communications site.
  • The station is due to go online in 2025.
  • The project’s first major milestone is the environmental impact analysis.

Follow Us

Orange Launches Its First Solar Farm in Europe

In 2022, Orange announced steps to ramp up efforts to reduce energy consumption. As part of the measures, Orange now announced an agreement with Reservoir Sun, a leading player in self-supply solar electricity systems, to set up a photovoltaic power station in Bercenay-en-Othe (Aube). Orange is increasing its consumption towards renewable energy sources and accelerating this transition by making the most of solar energy on its tertiary and technical sites.

Also ReadNokia, Orange France Get 20 Throughput Speed in World’s First CA Link Trial

Orange's First Solar Farm

The group will deploy its first solar farm in France and Europe to achieve eco-friendly results on the strategic satellite communications site at Bercenay-en-Othe. The farm will cover a surface area of 50,000 square meters. With a capacity of 5 MW (1 MW for self-consumption and 4 MW for reinjection), the power station will supply 20 per cent of the site's energy needs. In addition, this solar-generated, low-carbon energy will save over 100 tons of CO2 annually.

Environmental Impact Analysis

Starting January 05, the environmental impact analysis study will be carried out over a period of up to 12 months in agreement with DREAL (Regional Directorate for the Environment, Planning and Housing) to determine the project's impact on living species on the site. This will be the first phase of the project.

Also ReadOrange Ramps up Efforts to Reduce Energy Consumption

Michael Trabbia, interim CEO for Orange Wholesale and International Networks, declared: "We are happy and proud to launch an ambitious local solar farm project at our Bercenay-en-Othe site. This solar farm reflects our additionality approach and is fully in line with our strategy to develop the use of low-carbon energies, in order to contribute to our environmental commitments. This project thus contributes to securing our energy supply while decarbonizing our activities."

Mathieu Cambet, Managing Director of Reservoir Sun: "Reservoir Sun is very proud to have been chosen by Orange as a trusted partner for its first solar power project on one of its own sites. We hope that this shared project will mark the start of a strong collaboration to take on the challenges of decarbonization and local energy production."

As part of the ongoing energy crisis, Orange is determined to reduce its energy consumption over the coming months across its European footprint.

Reported By

Aparna, from a journalism background, closely follows the developments in the telecom Industry.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments