Airtel Digital TV Set-Top Box Upgrade Cost

If you are an Airtel Digital TV customer and are bored of the old SD (standard definition) Set-Top Box (STB), then you can upgrade to the HD or the Xstream Box. For the unaware, the Xstream Box from Airtel is a Smart STB which is powered by Android TV and lets you access OTT (over-the-top) platforms on your TV. For upgrading to either of the STBs, you will have to pay a different amount to Airtel Digital TV. Here is everything you need to know about the Airtel Digital TV STB upgrade cost.

Airtel Digital TV STB Upgrade - HD Box

If you are thinking of upgrading to the HD or High Definition STB, then you can do that for a very nominal cost of Rs 699. You will also have to pay Rs 150 for engineer visit charges. So the total cost would be Rs 849.

The HD STB brings a better picture quality, of course, but also brings Dolby Digital sound to the table. So you can enjoy your favourite TV shows, movies or cricket matches with an elevated experience.

Airtel Digital TV STB Upgrade - Xstream Box

You can also upgrade to the Xstream Box from Bharti Airtel. Airtel Xstream Box allows you to watch OTT content directly on your TVs, even if you don't have a Smart TV. With the Xstream Box, a lot of Android TV features such as in-built Chromecast, Google Assistant, and more become available to you. You can watch both linear TV as well as OTT content with the Xstream Box, with just a push of a button.

To upgrade to an Xstream Box, you will have to pay Rs 1999. This cost includes 12 months of Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 899 at no additional cost, and you will not be charged anything extra for the installation.

For upgrading, just reach out to the customer care support team of Bharti Airtel via the Airtel Thanks app or the Airtel website.