Tata Play Binge+ STB Available at Rs 1999: Get OTT + DTH

Tata Play Binge+, a Smart Set-Top Box (STB) from Tata Play, is available for customers across India. This is a product from Tata Play (earlier known as Tata Sky) that will enable you to watch both linear TV channels as well as OTT (over-the-top) content on your TV. Even if your TV is not a Smart TV, you will be able to directly stream content from OTT platforms with the help of this STB from Tata Play. To make the deal even more interesting for new consumers, Tata Play is also offering one month of free Tata Play Binge service. For the unaware, Tata Play Binge is an aggregated DTH service from the company. Let's see how you can get the Tata Play Binge+ STB at Rs 1999.

Tata Play Binge+ STB Price in India Right Now

Tata Play Binge+ STB is available for Rs 2199 on the official website of Tata Play. However, you can get it for Rs 1999 if you purchase it online. You will have to use the coupon code 'TPL200' while making the purchase, and you will get an instant discount of Rs 200. There are also further offers from Mobikwik and PayZapp, which can get you a cashback of up to Rs 50. If you are an existing Tata Play customer and want to upgrade to the Binge+ STB, then you will have to pay Rs 1799. Note that the actual price of the Tata Play Binge+ STB is Rs 2499. So this would be quite a discount for you as a customer on both the offers.

Under the terms and conditions, Tata Play has mentioned that the customer will have to pay Rs 350 as an installation charge and Rs 100 as an activation charge.

As mentioned above, you get a free Tata Play Binge subscription for one month on the purchase of a new Tata Play Binge+ STB. Under the Tata Play Binge subscription, users will get free Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Voot Select, SunNXT, MXPlayer, Hoichoi, Chaupal, Voot Kids, Eros Now, Epic ON, NammaFlix, Curiosity, Planet Marathi, ShemarooMe, Hungama, and Docubay and Prime Video.

Tata Play Binge comes at a monthly cost of Rs 299 if you want access to 16 OTT applications on multiple devices. There are multiple tiers of Tata Play subscriptions, but we will talk about it some other day.

Tata Play Binge+ STB Features

Tata Play Binge+ STB offers you the convenience of switching between OTT and linear TV with a click of just a button. You can also get access to the content for the past seven days with the Binge+ STB that you missed out on. There's built-in Chromecast, a remote with Voice Assistant integrated and more. We have reviewed the Set-Top Box in the past; read our review here - Tata Play Binge+ Set-Top Box Review: Perfect for OTT Lovers.