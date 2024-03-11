Tata Play Record Premium: Record Your Favourite TV Shows on the Go

Tata Play, a leading DTH (Direct-to-Home) operator, offers customers the ability to record their favourite TV shows. While it is the era of OTT (over-the-top) and users like to watch content on-demand, there are still many shows that people want to watch through linear TV channels. Tata Play offers a service called Tata Play Record Premium, which enables customers to record their favourite shows. The great thing about this service is that it allows users to record from multiple channels all at the same time.









So while you are watching something, you can record another TV show to be viewed later so that you don't have to miss out on anything. Let's check out the benefits of Tata Play Record Premium.

Tata Play Record Premium: Price and Benefits

Tata Play Record Premium is simply a recording service from the DTH operator. It is not an innovation but can provide value to the customers of Tata Play.

The service costs Rs 199 per month and you can purchase it digitally through the website or the mobile app of Tata Play. The subscription would include 100 recording hours and you will be able to record 20 programs simultaneously.

Even when your account is deactivated, you will be able to view your recordings for 30 days. Till the time you are subscribed to the service, none of your recordings will be deleted by the company.

Note that this service is only available for Tata Play Binge+ STB (Set-Top Box) customers. There's also a free recording subscription called Tata Play Basic Record. With this plan, users will be able to record content of up to 25 hours. But the recording will be allowed only for one program at a time. Also, the recordings will be deleted 3 months later (from the date of recording).