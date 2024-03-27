Airtel Digital TV Channel Packs Under Rs 300

Bharti Airtel's DTH (Direct-to-Home) arm, Airtel Digital TV is offering affordable monthly channel packs that cost under Rs 300. While there aren't many options in the price range, there's one pack that comes with HD channels. To be precise, there are two channel packs under Rs 300 offered by Airtel Digital TV. These packs are 'Hindi Basic HD 1M' for Rs 259 and 'Hindi Entertainment 1M' for Rs 279. Let's see what kind of channels are bundled in these packs.









Airtel Channel Packs Under Rs 300 Explained

The first Airtel channel pack here is the 'Hindi Basic HD 1M' for Rs 259. This channel pack has a total of 73 Hindi content channels. Out of these, 6 channels are HD, including, Sports18 - 1 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, SET HD, ZEE TV HD, Colors HD, and Star Plus HD. Note that Airtel has mentioned on the website that there are a total of 350 channels included with this pack, which means there are FTA (Free-to-Air) channels also included.

There are DD channels, Star channels, music, news and entertainment channels included in this pack. All of them are Hindi content-focused. If you don't want this one, then you can go for the 'Hindi Entertainment 1M' pack that costs Rs 279 per month.

With the 'Hindi Entertainment 1M' pack, users get a total of 369 channels, out of which 92 channels are Hindi-focused. There are no HD channels included with this pack. However, compared to the 'Hindi Basic HD 1M' channel pack, users get access to more Hindi channels with this one. There are more news channels, cartoon (kids focused), general entertainment channels from Sony, Star, Zee and Endemol, included. There's also sports channels so that users can continue to watch IPL and India foscused matches.