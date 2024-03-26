Airtel Year Long Validity Plans to Recharge with Before Tariff Hikes in 2024

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, is offering three-year-long validity plans to customers right now. After the Lok Sabha elections, Airtel will likely go ahead with headline tariff hikes, so before that, it would be a great idea for the subscribers to go with the year-long validity plan to save themselves from spending more money for basically the same benefits.









The three-year-long validity plans that we are mentioning here cost Rs 3359, Rs 2999, and Rs 1799. If you are wondering what kind of benefits these plans offer, then check their details below.

Bharti Airtel Yearly Plans

Bharti Airtel's Rs 3359 plan is not just the best validity plan offered by the telco in terms of benefits, but it is also the most expensive offered by the telco. The Rs 3359 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. There are additional benefits such as Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 1 year, unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music. This plan comes with a service validity of 365 days.

The Rs 2999 plan offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There's also unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music bundled with the plan. The validity of this plan is 365 days.

The Rs 1799 plan is the most affordable yearly validity plan from Airtel available for customers right now. It comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music. The service validity offered with this plan is also exactly 365 days.

Airtel has already made adjustments to the current tariffs. It has helped the company in boosting its average revenue per user (ARPU). However, to boost the ARPU further from this point onwards, the telco would require a headline tariff hike. The industry analysts believe a tariff hike is around the corner for Airtel as the Lok Sabha elections conclude.