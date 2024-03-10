Breaking: Airtel Hikes Price of Two Prepaid Plans

Bharti Airtel's Rs 329 plan, earlier used to cost Rs 289. The service validity offered with this plan is 35 days. Users get 4GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS with the plan. There are Airtel Thanks benefits bundled for the customers at no extra cost - Apollo 24|7 Circle subscription, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

  • Bharti Airtel, a leading Indian telecom operator, has hiked the price of two of its prepaid plans.
  • Airtel has silently moved the prices up of the Rs 118 and Rs 289 plans.
  • The Rs 118 plan, which is a 4G data voucher, now costs Rs 129 and the Rs 289 plan costs Rs 329.

Bharti Airtel, a leading Indian telecom operator, has hiked the price of two of its prepaid plans. This move from the telco is to boost its average revenue per user (ARPU) and get a better return on investments overall. Airtel has silently moved the prices up of the Rs 118 and Rs 289 plans. The Rs 118 plan, which is a 4G data voucher, now costs Rs 129 and the Rs 289 plan costs Rs 329. The changes are reflected on the Airtel website as well as the mobile app. Let's take a look at these plans with their updated prices.




Airtel Rs 129 Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 129 plan comes with 12GB of data. This is lumpsum data and the user can consume it anytime they wish to. The validity of this plan is the same as the active base prepaid plan. There's no other benefit bundled with this plan. With the price change from Rs 118 to Rs 129, the cost of each GB of data with this plan goes up marginally from Rs 9.83 to Rs 10.75.

Airtel Rs 329 Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 329 plan, earlier used to cost Rs 289. The service validity offered with this plan is 35 days. Users get 4GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS with the plan. There are Airtel Thanks benefits bundled for the customers at no extra cost - Apollo 24|7 Circle subscription, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

With the price change, the daily cost of using this plan has gone up from Rs 8.25 to Rs 9.4. But this plan is not meant to offer data to the customers. It is a plan tailored for users who want short-term validity along with a few GB of data and voice calling benefits.

