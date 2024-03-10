Colt DCS Plans to Open New Data Centre in Chennai, India by 2027



Cold Data Centre Services (Colt DCS) has announced the expansion of its presence in the Asia-Pacific region with the acquisition of new land in Chennai, India, for a new data center development. The company announced the acquisition of a 10-acre plot in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, last Thursday. Colt plans to deliver a hyperscale data center in the Ambattur area of the city by 2027.

Colt DCS's Expansion in India

This will be the company's second Indian site planned for development after the launch of its first data center in India in Mumbai in September 2023, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Colt DCS said: "We view the Indian data centre market as a significant opportunity for growth and remain dedicated to supporting its development. The establishment of our new site in Chennai doubles our commitment to this market, enabling us to better facilitate the expansion of our customers into this thriving region."

Chennai Data Center

Colt mentioned that with the highest network speeds and serving as a major landing station for fiber networks, Chennai directly connects India to the rest of the world.

Colt said the new hyperscale facility in Chennai will mark its 18th data center globally and will consist of two buildings spanning across a gross site area of over 76,000 sqm. Designed to Tier 3 specification, upon completion, the new Data Centre will deliver a minimum of 70 MW of IT capacity.

The Chennai site is expected to be completed in 2027, and the company said it is working with local contractors and supply chains to reduce the environmental impact of the scope 3 emissions and stimulate the economy of the surrounding area.

Colt Navi Mumbai Facility

Colt DCS is developing its Navi Mumbai Data Centre with a land parcel of 15 acres and has completed the first phase of development, delivering 18 MW of capacity. The total capacity of the data center will be 120 MW, with a gross site area of 62,000 sqm.