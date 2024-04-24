CtrlS Datacenters Unveils Third Upcoming Facility in Hyderabad

The data center, expected to launch within the next 2-3 months, is the company's third facility in the city.

Highlights

  • Advanced amenities include AI-ready cooling systems.
  • Located in seismic zone 2 for enhanced safety.
  • Offers cloud connect services from major providers.

CtrlS Datacenters Unveils Upcoming Facility in Hyderabad
CtrlS Datacenters today unveiled its upcoming data center – Hyderabad DC3 – located in the financial district, Gachibowli, in Hyderabad. The data center, expected to launch within the next 2-3 months, is the company's third facility in the city and will have a built-up area of around 1.34 lakh square feet.

Also Read: CtrlS Datacenters Unveils Fifth Hyperscale Campus in Chennai




Facility Overview

The CtrlS DC3 facility is a Ground + 5 storied facility and will offer a 13 MW IT load capacity when fully built, the company said in an official release. The facility features advanced amenities, including AI-ready cooling systems and earthquake-resistant infrastructure designed to comply with seismic zone 2 standards.

CtrlS Datacenters said, "Following up on our USD 2 billion investment plans, we are happy to unveil our upcoming Hyderabad data center – DC3. Hyderabad is one of the largest data center markets in India and holds strategic significance because of the presence of a large number of enterprises, cloud service providers, and being one of the most preferred locations for hosting disaster recovery services, as it lies in seismic zone-2."

CtrlS Hyderabad DC3 offers access to cloud connect services from major providers like Google, Oracle, Azure, and AWS through CtrlS Cloud Connect. It is also interconnected to all major data centers within Hyderabad and across Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi, the company said.

Also Read: CtrlS Breaks Ground for Greenfield Data Center in GIFT City, Gujarat

CtrlS Datacenters currently operates 2 facilities in Hyderabad – located in HITEC City and Gachibowli, respectively. The company reportedly has a nationwide footprint of 250 MW of data center capacity in tier-1 markets such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Noida, and Hyderabad. Additionally, CtrlS Datacenters also operates Edge data center facilities in tier-2 markets such as Patna, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

Load More

