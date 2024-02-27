CtrlS Datacenters Unveils Fifth Hyperscale Campus in Chennai



CtrlS Datacenters (CtrlS), a Rated-4 datacenter operator, today unveiled its upcoming datacenter park in Chennai, marking the company's fifth hyperscale DC campus in India. The company will invest Rs 4,000 crore in the Chennai Datacenter Park across phases, which is expected to create 500 direct jobs and over 9,000 indirect jobs.

Also Read: CtrlS Breaks Ground for Greenfield Data Center in GIFT City, Gujarat









CtrlS Chennai DC Campus

Situated in the Ambattur industrial area, the campus, presently under construction, comprises two datacenter buildings with a combined area of nearly 1 million square feet and a capacity of 72 MW IT load. CtrlS stated that this new Chennai campus in India follows facilities in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Noida, and Bangalore.

CtrlS mentioned that the first datacenter building (Chennai DC 1) is fully booked and will begin operations in Q2 2024. The second datacenter building (Chennai DC 2) is slated to be launched in the second half of 2024. Chennai DC 2 is a Ground + 10 floor structure, with an IT load of 27 MW.

Also Read: CtrlS Datacenters Expands Footprint With New Greenfield Edge Datacenter in Odisha

Features and Facilities

The CtrlS Chennai DC Campus is equipped with features designed to ensure optimal performance and resilience. These include a 230 kV on-campus gas-insulated substation (GIS) for efficient power distribution, coupled with advanced cooling technologies to support AI-driven operations. The campus is engineered to withstand seismic activity, boasting earthquake-resistant structures capable of enduring magnitudes of up to 7.5 on the Richter scale.

Positioned 14 meters above sea level and further elevated by 2.2 meters, the datacenter buildings are safeguarded against flooding risks. Additionally, the campus employs a 9-layer physical security system for enhanced protection.

With sustainability at its core, the campus features building facades integrated with solar panels and is designed for LEED Platinum certification, leveraging renewable energy sources and advanced water recycling initiatives to minimize environmental impact.

Also Read: CtrlS to Set Up 10 MW Edge Datacenter in Uttarakhand

Speaking on the announcement, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder, and CEO of CtrlS Datacenters, said, "We are delighted to unveil our upcoming Chennai DC Park. Chennai is the second largest datacenter market in India and holds strategic significance because of the presence of large number of subsea cable landing stations, coupled with the growing presence of enterprises and cloud service providers in the region."