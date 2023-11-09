CtrlS to Set Up 10 MW Edge Datacenter in Uttarakhand



CtrlS Datacenters announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttarakhand government in the presence of the State Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, and CtrlS Datacenters Founder and Chairman, Sridhar Pinnapureddy. The company plans to invest Rs 250 crore to establish a greenfield Edge data center with a capacity of 10 MW in the state over the next 8-10 years. According to the company, this initiative will indirectly induce approximately Rs 2,250 crore in investments and create over 1,000 jobs in the state.

Speaking about the development, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman of CtrlS Datacenters, said, "The State of Uttarakhand is a fast-growing economic region in India, making it a strategic location for CtrlS Datacenters' ongoing expansion. We are excited to bring our proven expertise of serving mission-critical businesses over the past 15 years to the state of Uttarakhand. CtrlS' datacenter will be embedded into a larger digital ecosystem of the state, enabling the growth of data, infrastructure and technology-driven businesses around our facility."

Sustainability and Industry 4.0 Focus

The Rated-4 data center proposed by CtrlS in Uttarakhand is said to offer colocation, managed services, and cloud services to host mission-critical workloads. The Edge facility is said to have all the sustainability features that the company is known for and will support Industry 4.0 and latency-dependent applications.

Expanding Edge Data Center Network

The company said it is on the path to creating a series of Edge data centers in India, across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, with current operational facilities in Lucknow and Patna and plans to set up 21 Edge data centers in the coming years.

CtrlS Datacenters currently operate 12 data centers across seven key markets and will begin the operation of three new data centers in 2023 with plans to explore new overseas markets in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.