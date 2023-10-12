CtrlS Datacenters Announces USD 2 Billion Investment Plan for Expansion and Sustainability



CtrlS Datacenters today announced a new investment plan of USD 2 billion over the next six years. According to the company, this investment is intended to further strengthen its position in the data centre industry and is focused on three key areas, including scaling operations, reaffirming its commitment to the region, and further establishing its leadership position.

The three key areas include adding 350 MW of AI and Cloud-ready Hyperscale Datacenters, achieving Net Zero or Carbon Neutral by 2030, and doubling headcount by 2029.

Expansion of Hyperscale Datacenters

To cater to AI applications and Cloud technologies, CtrlS Datacenters said it will invest in several key technologies, including Liquid Cooling (Direct-to-chip or immersion cooling), AI HVAC, AI Optimised Rack Layout, High-Efficiency Power Infrastructure etc, and overall infrastructure design in its new hyperscale datacenters.

Currently, CtrlS Datacenters operates 12 state-of-the-art data centres with a total capacity of 234 MW, spread across seven major cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Noida, Lucknow, and Patna. The current investment plan entails adding approximately 350 MW of capacity to both new and existing hyperscale and edge data centres in India and select Southeast Asian markets.

Achieving Net Zero or Carbon Neutrality by 2030

CtrlS Datacenters has announced its commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030. To reach this objective, the company is investing in 153 MWp solar projects across three markets. These projects are expected to generate 250,000 Megawatt Hours (MWh) of energy annually, with a notable inclusion being a 145 MWp solar project in Maharashtra, which the company will own and operate.

Additionally, the company is reported to be investing in water conservation measures and advanced water recycling technologies to achieve 100 percent usage of recycled water at all of its data centres. By 2025, the company also plans to invest in an additional 300 MWp of projects.

Double headcount by 2029

The company said it is actively expanding its workforce to double its headcount by 2029. The official release noted that CtrlS Datacenters has hired industry veterans from global multinational companies to strengthen its leadership team. As CtrlS Datacenters expands its footprint and offerings, the company plans to hire over 1,000 people in the next six years.

CtrlS Datacenters

CtrlS Datacenters began its operations in 2007, currently operates across seven key markets, and will begin operations for three new data centres in 2023, with plans to explore new overseas markets in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.