Elisa Estonia Upgrades Network in Ida-Viru Ahead of 3G Shutdown

Elisa Estonia is enhancing both internal and external coverage for the utilisation of voice and mobile internet services in the Ida-Viru region. The project includes a large-scale network equipment replacement and the introduction of VoLTE service.

Highlights

  • Elisa Estonia is enhancing network coverage in Ida-Viru region.
  • The project includes a large-scale network equipment replacement and the introduction of VoLTE service.
  • Elisa uses electricity purchased from 100 percent renewable energy sources in operating its base stations.

Elisa Estonia said it is enhancing both internal and external coverage for the utilisation of voice and mobile internet services to enhance the overall customer experience in the Ida-Viru region. Elisa announced that it would commence a large-scale network equipment replacement project in Ida-Viru at the beginning of October to improve the overall quality of telecommunication services in the region in preparation for the planned 3G shutdown.

Also Read: Elisa Estonia to Implement AI and Lithium Batteries to Enhance Network Energy Efficiency




Network Optimisation

Elisa emphasised that the modernisation of the network and enhancements are prerequisites for the discontinuation of the 3G network, which is set to begin next year, and for enabling Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) service for customers in Ida-Viru. According to Elisa, VoLTE offers numerous advantages in state-of-the-art voice technology that provide a better communication experience for Elisa's customers.

VoLTE for Better Communication

"The network equipment replacement project in this area is closely linked to the gradual phasing out of 3G services across Estonia. One of the requirements for discontinuing 3G services is the establishment of VoLTE capabilities, and we are now launching this project in Ida-Viru. Currently, Ida-Viru is the only region in Estonia where high-quality VoLTE call service is not yet available, but this capability will be added by the end of the year," stated Elisa Estonia.

Also Read: Ericsson Announces USD 169 Million Investment to Build Smart Hub in Tallinn, Estonia

The official statement highlighted that the project's ultimate goal, expected to be completed by the end of 2023, is to provide an even better service experience, and the introduction of VoLTE in Ida-Viru represents a significant step toward achieving this objective.

VoLTE Benefits

Elisa went on to emphasise the benefits of VoLTE to customers, including faster call initiation, seamless internet browsing while on a call, and extended coverage due to VoLTE's use of a lower frequency (800 MHz), resulting in better coverage and a more reliable connection for voice calls.

Also Read: Elisa Powers Mobile Towers in Estonia With Solar Energy

Sustainable Energy Practices

Elisa said it uses electricity purchased from 100 percent renewable energy sources in operating its base stations, which are used to provide services to customers on its network. These energy sources include wind, water, biogas, and biomass, and all the stations generating renewable energy are situated within Estonia.

