Exciting Lineup of OTT Film Premieres This October Week



This week, brace yourself for a deluge of new films premiering on OTT platforms in October. Given the abundance of online and theatrical entertainment, it's crucial not to miss out on these fantastic series and films. To assist you in making the best choices and staying up-to-date with the finest entertainment, we've thoughtfully curated a selection of this week's latest OTT content.

Here's a glimpse of the films available on OTT platforms this week in October:

Once Upon A Star

Nonzee Nimibutr's film, "Once Upon A Star," is set during the Mitr-Petchara era in Thai cinema. The story follows a traveling pharmaceutical-cinema troupe as they aim to showcase live-dubbed movies. Along their journey, they encounter challenges intertwined with deception. The film features Sukollawat Kanarot, Darina Boonchu, and Nuengthida Sophon, who delve into their struggles and aspirations.

Release Date: October 11, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Awareness

In Daniel Benmayor's film "Awareness," we follow Ian, a young man gifted with the ability to make people believe in things that aren't real. Caught between two opposing forces aware of his abilities, Ian is compelled to choose a side in an impending war. Starring Carlos Scholz, Mara Pedraza, Pedro Alonso, Lela Loren, and Oscar Jaenada, the film delves into Ian's quest to find his way in a bewildering world.

Release Date: October 11, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In My Mother’s Skin

Kenneth Dagatan's World War II drama, "In My Mother's Skin," revolves around young Tala, who turns to a carnivorous fairy for help when her mother's life hangs in the balance. The film features Beauty Gonzalez, Felicity Napoliapuli, James Mavie Estrella, Angeli Bayani, Ronnie Lazaro, Arnold Reyes, Noel Sto Domingo, and Jasmine Curtis-Smith, portraying Tala's desperate efforts to save her loved one.

Release Date: October 12, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Prema Vimanam

Santosh Kata's "Prema Vimanam" follows two aspiring young individuals eager to take flight. When they encounter a young couple desperately trying to board a plane for a fresh start, their dreams take unexpected turns, and their journey becomes more complex. The film, featuring Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Sangeeth Shobhan, weaves together the struggles and aspirations of these three characters.

Release Date: October 12, 2023

OTT Platform: Zee5

The Burial

Maggie Betts' legal drama, "The Burial," revolves around attorney Willie E. Gary and his client Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe as they navigate a case based on real events. The primary focus of the story is their legal battle with Loewen Funeral Home, first detailed by Jonathan Harr in a 1999 New Yorker article. The ensemble cast includes Bill Camp, Jurnee Smollett, Mamoudou Athie, and Tommy Lee Jones. Jamie Foxx portrays Gary, and Tommy Lee Jones plays O'Keefe.

Release Date: October 13, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Conference

Also directed by Pavan Kadiyala, "The Conference" stars Ajay Ved, Maya Mannu, Balveer Singh, and Nandakishore Ganapati. This film provides a fictional glimpse into the lives of three college-bound friends in a small town near Hyderabad. It explores their youthful joys and the heartbreaking loss of their ancestral land, all while unraveling a sinister plot masterminded by the village chief in a gripping family drama.

Release Date: October 13, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

With this exciting array of films making their digital debut, movie enthusiasts are in for a week of unmissable entertainment. Be sure to mark your calendars and prepare to embark on these cinematic journeys from the comfort of your own home.