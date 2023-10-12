Jio Launches JioBharat B1 Series Phone

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Jio has launched a new phone under its JioBharat Series, named the JioBharat B1. It is a slightly upgraded version of its JioBharat V2 and K1 Karbonn models.

Highlights

  • JioBharat B1 Series is a slightly upgraded version of JioBharat V2 and K1 Karbonn models.
  • JioBharat B1 Series is priced at Rs 1,299 and features a 2.4-inch screen and a 2000 mAh battery.
  • JioBharat B1 Series comes bundled with Jio Apps.

Follow Us

Jio Launches JioBharat B1 Phone
Jio has launched a new phone under its JioBharat Series, named the JioBharat B1. The phone is essentially a slightly upgraded version of its JioBharat V2 and K1 Karbonn models. The phone is listed on the company's website as the JioBharat B1 Series. Jio, apart from telecom services, is also known for offering cheap phones in the market. Please note that this is a basic 4G phone with a slightly larger screen. Now, let's take a closer look at the specifications of the new device launched by Jio.

Also Read: Jio Launches New Prepaid Plans With ZEE5, SonyLiv Benefits




Specifications of the JioBharat B1 Series

The JioBharat B1 Series, priced at Rs 1,299, is another low end phone from Jio, featuring a 2.4-inch screen and a 2000 mAh battery, positioning it within the slightly better segment. The new JioBharat B1 phone offers only slight improvements in its screen and battery capacity when compared to its previous variants and introduces no major changes. While product images show that the phone is equipped with a camera, there is no information provided regarding the camera's megapixels.

JioBharat B1 comes preinstalled with Jio Apps

The phone, like the other models, comes bundled with Jio Apps, as Jio claims users can enjoy movies, videos, and sports highlights. According to Jio's claim, the Jio Bharat Series supports 23 languages for use.

Also Read: Five Must-Watch Korean Celebrity Romance Dramas on OTT Platforms

According to the website, Jio's preinstalled apps are included with the phone, and non-Jio SIM cards cannot be used in JioBharat Phones. The JioBharat B1 phone is only available in Black Colour at the time of writing this story. Overall, the JioBharat B1 Series is a basic 4G phone with a slightly larger screen and battery than previous models.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

d5aqoep :

Govt should appoint separate committee and re-calculate it again as per norms. Do it once and for all and fix…

Airtel and Vi Again Ask for Hearing of AGR Dues…

Faraz :

Thanks to netmonster app, it's always on 5G only even during call which used to fall back to 4G in…

5G BTS Deployment in India Surges by Over 60,000

Deepak Gokul das :

Always automobile mode

BSNL Aims to Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue in AP…

Deepak Gokul das :

Always your mobile number network should be automatically mode

5G BTS Deployment in India Surges by Over 60,000

Faraz :

They all have become feku now. They only share aim that they will install this much site, aim for this…

BSNL Aims to Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue in AP…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments