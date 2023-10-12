Jio Launches JioBharat B1 Series Phone



Jio has launched a new phone under its JioBharat Series, named the JioBharat B1. The phone is essentially a slightly upgraded version of its JioBharat V2 and K1 Karbonn models. The phone is listed on the company's website as the JioBharat B1 Series. Jio, apart from telecom services, is also known for offering cheap phones in the market. Please note that this is a basic 4G phone with a slightly larger screen. Now, let's take a closer look at the specifications of the new device launched by Jio.

Specifications of the JioBharat B1 Series

The JioBharat B1 Series, priced at Rs 1,299, is another low end phone from Jio, featuring a 2.4-inch screen and a 2000 mAh battery, positioning it within the slightly better segment. The new JioBharat B1 phone offers only slight improvements in its screen and battery capacity when compared to its previous variants and introduces no major changes. While product images show that the phone is equipped with a camera, there is no information provided regarding the camera's megapixels.

JioBharat B1 comes preinstalled with Jio Apps

The phone, like the other models, comes bundled with Jio Apps, as Jio claims users can enjoy movies, videos, and sports highlights. According to Jio's claim, the Jio Bharat Series supports 23 languages for use.

According to the website, Jio's preinstalled apps are included with the phone, and non-Jio SIM cards cannot be used in JioBharat Phones. The JioBharat B1 phone is only available in Black Colour at the time of writing this story. Overall, the JioBharat B1 Series is a basic 4G phone with a slightly larger screen and battery than previous models.