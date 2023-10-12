

Bharti Airtel users have an affordable 84-day validity truly unlimited plan to recharge, extending their mobile service validity until the new year. We are almost in the middle of October, and if you're looking to start fresh and recharge with a yearly plan for the next year to enjoy year-long mobility services, Airtel offers the most affordable 84-day plan for users to recharge. Let's now explore the options Airtel users have for extending the validity with minimal usage.

Airtel's Most Affordable 84-Day Plan

If you are someone who only needs truly unlimited voice and SMS with minimal data usage, primarily relying on broadband WiFi, the Airtel 455 Plan is the ideal choice for you. The Airtel Truly Unlimited 455 plan offers users unlimited voice calls, 6GB of data, and 900 SMS, all with a validity of 84 days. This brings the monthly charges to around Rs 151 with this plan.

Benefits of the Airtel 455 Plan

As part of Airtel Thanks benefits, Airtel includes Apollo 24|7 Circle Membership for 3 months at no extra cost, along with Free Hellotunes and Wynk Music. Please note that this plan does not include unlimited 5G data benefits, and any data usage on 2G/4G/5G will be deducted from the 6GB data balance. After using up the high-speed data quota, additional usage will be charged at 50p per MB.

Data Top-Ups for Extra Usage

If you need extra data for unexpected usage scenarios while on the move, Airtel offers a range of data packs to top up your data. We've recently covered a few of the best data packs, and you can find them linked below for your reference.

Other 84-Day Airtel Plans

If you are looking for comprehensive packages with data and other benefits, Airtel also offers Rs 719, Rs 839, and Rs 999 Truly Unlimited packs, each of which comes with 84 days validity and offers 1.5GB per day, 2GB per day, and 2.5GB per day, respectively, along with Unlimited 5G Data benefits.

Conclusion

With the simplicity and benefits offered by the Airtel Rs 455 plan, you can complete the year 2023 with just over 80 days remaining by recharging with this plan. You can then start the new year with a 365-day plan of your choice. Year-long plans enable you to enjoy Airtel Mobility services without the hassle of frequent recharges or worrying about plan benefits or tariff revisions.