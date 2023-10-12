Bharti Airtel’s Most Affordable 84-Day Validity Plan to Recharge in October 2023

Airtel offers a truly unlimited 84-day plan, which is the most affordable option for users needing only unlimited voice and SMS with minimal data usage. Check out the plan denomination, benefits and other recharge options available in the 84 days validity segment.

Highlights

  • Unlimited voice calls, 6GB data, and 900 SMS with Airtel 455 Plan.
  • Additional benefits like Apollo 24|7 Circle Membership and Free Hellotunes.
  • Airtel also offers other 84-day plans with more data and other benefits, such as the Rs 719, Rs 839, and Rs 999 Truly Unlimited packs.

Bharti Airtel users have an affordable 84-day validity truly unlimited plan to recharge, extending their mobile service validity until the new year. We are almost in the middle of October, and if you're looking to start fresh and recharge with a yearly plan for the next year to enjoy year-long mobility services, Airtel offers the most affordable 84-day plan for users to recharge. Let's now explore the options Airtel users have for extending the validity with minimal usage.

Also Read: Airtel Simplified eSIM Upgrade Process via Airtel Thanks App




Airtel's Most Affordable 84-Day Plan

If you are someone who only needs truly unlimited voice and SMS with minimal data usage, primarily relying on broadband WiFi, the Airtel 455 Plan is the ideal choice for you. The Airtel Truly Unlimited 455 plan offers users unlimited voice calls, 6GB of data, and 900 SMS, all with a validity of 84 days. This brings the monthly charges to around Rs 151 with this plan.

Also Read: Airtel Entry Level Prepaid Plan Offering Unlimited 5G Data in October 2023

Benefits of the Airtel 455 Plan

As part of Airtel Thanks benefits, Airtel includes Apollo 24|7 Circle Membership for 3 months at no extra cost, along with Free Hellotunes and Wynk Music. Please note that this plan does not include unlimited 5G data benefits, and any data usage on 2G/4G/5G will be deducted from the 6GB data balance. After using up the high-speed data quota, additional usage will be charged at 50p per MB.

Data Top-Ups for Extra Usage

If you need extra data for unexpected usage scenarios while on the move, Airtel offers a range of data packs to top up your data. We've recently covered a few of the best data packs, and you can find them linked below for your reference.

Also Read: Top Bharti Airtel Data Packs for Use During Cricket World Cup 2023

Other 84-Day Airtel Plans

If you are looking for comprehensive packages with data and other benefits, Airtel also offers Rs 719, Rs 839, and Rs 999 Truly Unlimited packs, each of which comes with 84 days validity and offers 1.5GB per day, 2GB per day, and 2.5GB per day, respectively, along with Unlimited 5G Data benefits.

Also Read: Airtel Surpasses 50 Million Unique 5G Users; 5G Plus Now Covers All Districts in India

Conclusion

With the simplicity and benefits offered by the Airtel Rs 455 plan, you can complete the year 2023 with just over 80 days remaining by recharging with this plan. You can then start the new year with a 365-day plan of your choice. Year-long plans enable you to enjoy Airtel Mobility services without the hassle of frequent recharges or worrying about plan benefits or tariff revisions.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

