Five Must-Watch Korean Celebrity Romance Dramas on OTT Platforms



Korean drama enthusiasts, get ready to be swept off your feet by a wave of celebrity romance, personal lives, professional lives, love-hate relationships, and behind-the-scenes glamour. In the world of Korean entertainment, a genre of dramas exploring the lives of the rich and famous has taken the small screen by storm.

We've curated a list of must-watch K-dramas that will immerse you in the captivating world of celebrity romance to stream on OTT platforms.









Shooting Stars

'Shooting Stars' is a popular Korean celebrity romantic drama starring Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-dae. Because of the love-hate relationship between well-known actor Gong Tae-sung and Oh Han-byul, the leader of the Starforce Entertainment PR team, that is depicted in this Korean drama, all fans of K-drama should watch it.

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Record of Youth

The 2020 movie "Record of Youth" features Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam, and Byeon Woo-seok in the lead characters. The subjects of love, hope, and success are all addressed in this Korean drama. The show centers on the smart and appealing Sa Hye jun (Park Bo-gum). His true goal is to become an actor, despite the fact that he is a well-known model. He has participated in a number of auditions, but without success.

Meanwhile, Ahn Jeong-ha (Park So-dam) is a makeup artist who, while being alone on the inside, has a good outlook and a joyful personality on the outside. It's encouraging to watch how the two are becoming better and supporting one another. The lives of three characters are the main subject of "Record of Youth," which takes place in the entertainment industry. They continue to pursue their goals and their love without giving up.

Where to watch: Netflix

Touch Your Heart

One of the most well-liked Korean celebrity rom-com films of 2019 is called "Touch Your Heart." Yoo In-na and Lee Dong-wook both appear in the drama. It is based on the same-named web novel that KakaoPage published in 2016. The plot is on established actress Oh Jin-shim (Yoo In-na), who suffers a scandal that damages her career and leaves her jobless for two years before she has the chance to acquire a prominent role in an upcoming drama. To clear her record and secure success, she must first serve as a secretary for attorney Kwon Jung-rok (Lee Dong-wook). However, the two finally fall in love.

Where to watch: Netflix, Mx Player, Rakuten Viki

So I Married an Anti-Fan

'So I Married an Anti-Fan', a well-liked celebrity drama in Korea, also features Choi Tae-joon and Choi Soo-young in the key characters. A magazine reporter and a K-pop singer at the center of the narrative. It is based on the same-titled 2010 novel, which has previously inspired a webtoon and a Chinese film. The relationship between well-known actor Hoo Joon (Choi Tae-joon) and his magazine reporter Lee Geun-young (Choi Soo-young), who finally sign up for a reality television program where they live together, is the focus of the narrative. They eventually fall in love despite their initial hatred for one another.

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

The Beauty Inside

The major characters in 'The Beauty Inside' are played by Seo Hyun-jin and Lee Min-ki. The well-known actress Han Se-gye (Seo Hyun-jin) serves as the narrative's main character. She is the subject of numerous rumors and is thought to be a troublemaker. Seo Do-jae (Lee Min-ki), an executive director of an airline, is exceedingly smart and attractive. It's fascinating to observe how the two inevitably fall in love and support one another.

Where to watch: Netflix, MX Player, Rakuten Viki

Whether you're a seasoned K-drama enthusiast or a newbie looking for a place to start, these shows promise to keep you hooked from start to finish.