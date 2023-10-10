Eight Indian Neo-Noir Movies on Streaming Services



The Indian film industry has rarely experimented with neo-noir. In the Neo-Noir subgenre, the primary characters are ambiguous; they are neither good nor evil, cynical, or morally clear. They don't believe in the concepts of good and evil and will use any means necessary to achieve their objectives. They can be referred to as anti-heroes or heroines. So, without further ado, let's explore the acclaimed Indian neo-noir films available on streaming services.

Here is a list of the best Indian neo-noir films along with links to each OTT service:

Aaranya Kaandam

The plot of the movie revolves around a botched cocaine trade, an affair between a Don and his mistress, and the Don's scheme to permanently get rid of his arch-nemesis. The movie, directed by rookie Thiagarajan Kumararaja, stars Jackie Shroff, Guru Somasundaram, Yasmin Ponappa, and Ravi Krishna among a brilliant ensemble.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar, MX Player

Super Deluxe

In the course of one day, a transgender woman, a young boy, an immoral police officer, a married couple, and an immigrant living in Chennai cross paths. A string of sad events connects their lives. In the second movie, Super Deluxe, which received positive reviews and catapulted Vijay Sethupathi to the forefront of national attention, the masterful direction of Tamil filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja is once again evident. Mysskin, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ramya Krishna are among the ensemble cast in the Thiagarajan Kumararaja-directed movie.

OTT Platforms: Netflix

Badlapur

The wife and child of our protagonist are slain during a bank heist gone wrong. What happens next is a bloody, brutal, and gory vengeance story. Where is the dividing line between right and wrong? Starring Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, and Zakir Khan under the direction of Sriram Raghavan.

OTT Platform: Zee5, Eros Now

Vikram Vedha

The Vikram Beetal legend is depicted in the modern era. Vikram, the main character, is an encounter expert entrusted with eliminating Vedha, the antagonist. The key to the plot is how Vedha overcomes different traps that Vikram has placed. Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, and Kathir are among the actors who appear in the Gayatri and Pushkar-directed movie.

OTT Platforms: Disney Plus Hotstar, MX Player

Manorama: Six Feet Under

This movie, inspired by Roman Polanski's "Chinatown," centers on the investigation that our hero conducts after being asked by the wife of an irrigation minister to determine whether or not her husband is having an extramarital affair. The next scene will truly astound spectators. The movie, directed by Navdeep Singh, features Raima Sen, Gul Panag, and Abhay Deol.

OTT Platforms: Amazon Prime Video

Dev D

This movie, inspired by Devdas, offers a modern interpretation of Dev and Paro's sad love tale. When Dev returns from abroad, he wants to marry Paro as soon as possible, but the doubts that his associates sow in his mind cause the union to fail. Dev realizes his error, but it's too late; he descends into a life of drugs, booze, women, and even criminal activity. Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin, and Mahie Gill feature in Anurag Kashyap's masterful film.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Gangs of Wasseypur

Gangs of Wasseypur is an acclaimed epic saga about three generations' worth of betrayal, corruption, and retribution. Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chaddha, Pankaj Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Zeeshan Quadri, and Huma Qureshi are among the film's ensemble cast, directed by Anurag Kashyap.

OTT Platforms: Netflix

NH10

The crooks who want to kill the couple dead at all costs chase them after they witness an honor killing. What happens next is a deadly game between prey and predator, or does the prey turn into the predator? Anushka Sharma, Neil Bhoopalam, Darshan Kumar, and Deepti Naval are among the cast members of the Navdeep Singh-directed movie.

OTT Platform: Eros Now