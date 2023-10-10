Vodafone Idea’s Short-Term 1.5GB Daily Data Plan has Bonus Data for Users

Vodafone Idea's (Vi) prepaid customer base is declining at a rapid pace quarter over quarter even though the telco offers some of the most attractive plans to customers. Today, we will be talking about a short-term validity prepaid plan from Vi that comes with 1.5GB of daily data as well as bonus data. This would be great for users who want some extra data with their plan. Note that, unlike Jio and Airtel, Vi doesn't provide 5G to customers yet and thus with these plans, all that you will get is 4G data. Let's take a look at the plan that we are talking about.









Vodafone Idea Rs 299 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 299 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. This plan also bundles 5GB of bonus data for the customers. The special thing about this plan is that it is the entry-level plan for Vi Hero Unlimited benefits. This means that this plan also gets the Weekend Data Rollover, Binge All Night and Data Delights offers.

Note that the validity of this plan is only 28 days. This means that the total amount of data that users get with it is 42GB + 5GB bonus data. There's also an OTT (over-the-top) benefit of Vi Movies & TV Classic. You can watch the OTT content through the Vi app which is available for both iOS and Android users.

With the Binge All Night offer bundled with this plan, users will be able to consume unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM every day without affecting their FUP (fair usage policy) data. This is a great proposition for anyone who uses mobile data a lot during nighttime. 5GB data is only available for users for the first 3 days.