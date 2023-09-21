Vodafone Idea Brings Wi-Fi Calling to More Places

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Vodafone Idea customers living in these regions of India will be able to leverage VoWi-Fi calling support to make high-quality calls even when inside poor network zones. The telco is still expanding the reach of its Wi-Fi calling in the last phase of 2023.

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) has brought Wi-Fi calling support for more telecom circles in India.
  • This time, focusing on the Southern part of the country, Vi introduced Wi-Fi calling to two more circles - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
  • Both of these circles are now added to the list of circles where Vi VoWi--Fi calling is available.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has brought Wi-Fi calling support for more telecom circles in India. This time, focusing on the Southern part of the country, Vi introduced Wi-Fi calling to two more circles - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Both of these circles are now added to the list of circles where Vi VoWi--Fi calling is available. With Wi-Fi calling, users can make crystal clear calls even if they are inside their homes and have poor network connectivity. Note that to make decent-quality Wi-Fi calls, users need to have a strong Wi-Fi connection.




Also, not every smartphone supports Wi-Fi calling. Vodafone Idea keeps updating the list of smartphones that can support Wi-Fi calling. You can check it on the website of the telco.

Read More - Vodafone Idea 28 Days Offer with Disney+ Hotstar and Bonus Data

All the Places Where Vodafone Idea's Wi-Fi Calling is Available

Here are all the places where you will get support for Vodafone Idea's Wi-Fi calling: Delhi, Kolkata, Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa, West Bengal, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

Read More - Vodafone Idea’s Rs 701 Postpaid Plan is Unique

Vodafone Idea customers living in these regions of India will be able to leverage VoWi-Fi calling support to make high-quality calls even when inside poor network zones. The telco is still expanding the reach of its Wi-Fi calling in the last phase of 2023. Its competitors already offer Wi-Fi calling almost everywhere.

Still, some of the major circles such as MP & CG, Assam and more are not included in the list of places where Vodafone Idea's Wi-Fi calling support is there. The telco is also yet to launch 5G network services, which is hindering its prospects of adding more subscribers at a fast pace. Also note that even if your phone supports Wi-Fi calling, it may not be enabled by default, so you need to update the settings for that.

Reported By

Tanay Singh Thakur

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

