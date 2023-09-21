Vodafone Idea Brings Wi-Fi Calling to More Places

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has brought Wi-Fi calling support for more telecom circles in India. This time, focusing on the Southern part of the country, Vi introduced Wi-Fi calling to two more circles - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Both of these circles are now added to the list of circles where Vi VoWi--Fi calling is available. With Wi-Fi calling, users can make crystal clear calls even if they are inside their homes and have poor network connectivity. Note that to make decent-quality Wi-Fi calls, users need to have a strong Wi-Fi connection.









Also, not every smartphone supports Wi-Fi calling. Vodafone Idea keeps updating the list of smartphones that can support Wi-Fi calling. You can check it on the website of the telco.

All the Places Where Vodafone Idea's Wi-Fi Calling is Available

Here are all the places where you will get support for Vodafone Idea's Wi-Fi calling: Delhi, Kolkata, Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa, West Bengal, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

Vodafone Idea customers living in these regions of India will be able to leverage VoWi-Fi calling support to make high-quality calls even when inside poor network zones. The telco is still expanding the reach of its Wi-Fi calling in the last phase of 2023. Its competitors already offer Wi-Fi calling almost everywhere.

Still, some of the major circles such as MP & CG, Assam and more are not included in the list of places where Vodafone Idea's Wi-Fi calling support is there. The telco is also yet to launch 5G network services, which is hindering its prospects of adding more subscribers at a fast pace. Also note that even if your phone supports Wi-Fi calling, it may not be enabled by default, so you need to update the settings for that.