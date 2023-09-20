Vodafone Idea 28 Days Offer with Disney+ Hotstar and Bonus Data

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is offering customers multiple prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar. Today, we will focus on the plans that come with Disney+ Hotstar but also have a validity of 28 days. The plans that we are talking about also bundle bonus data for consumers. These plans would make for a great deal for anyone who is looking to get a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and also requires a decent amount of data. Let's jump straight to these plans and check out whether they are worth it or not.









Vodafone Idea Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans with 28 Days Validity

Vodafone Idea has multiple such plans with which users get a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription along with bonus data and all of these plans come with a validity of 28 days. These plans cost Rs 399, Rs 499, and Rs 601.

Vodafone Idea Rs 399 Plan:

Vodafone Idea's Rs 399 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. This plan also comes with Vi Hero Unlimited benefits. These are Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. The OTT (over-the-top) subscriptions included with this plan include Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months and Vi Movies & TV VIP. The bonus data included with this plan is 5GB.

Vodafone Idea Rs 499 Plan:

Vodafone Idea's Rs 499 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB of daily data. With this plan, users get Vi Hero Unlimited benefits along with a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months and Vi Movies & TV VIP. Users get 5GB of bonus data with this plan as well.

Vodafone Idea Rs 601 Plan:

Vodafone Idea's Rs 601 plan is the one that you should get if you want a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year. This plan bundles unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB of daily data for 28 days. Users get Vi Her0 Unlimited benefits with this one as well. The bonus data bundled with this plan is 16GB.