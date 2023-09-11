Vodafone Idea’s Rs 701 Postpaid Plan is Unique

Vodafone Idea's Rs 701 plan is a unique offer for customers because it bundles in the benefit of truly unlimited data. There are no caps on how much data a user can consume in a single billing period.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering a super unique postpaid plan to its customers. The plan comes for Rs 701 and offers customers something that they won't get from any other mobile plan in the same price range. To understand what the plan is and what's so unique about it, keep reading ahead. Late in 2022, Vodafone Idea revamped its postpaid plans. After the revamp, Vi started calling all of its postpaid plans Vi Max. While the plans got a rebranding, their price only increased by a few rupees. For example, the Rs 699 postpaid plan from Vi started costing Rs 701. This is the same plan that we are talking about here.




Vi Max Rs 701 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 701 plan is a unique offer for customers because it bundles in the benefit of truly unlimited data. There are no caps on how much data a user can consume in a single billing period. While it is an expensive plan, it is something that a lot of users can benefit from who rely too much on mobile data for almost everything they do online and also have multiple devices to connect with their mobile hotspot.

With the plan, users will get truly unlimited voice calling and 3000 SMS/month. But this is not everything that this plan has to offer. There are additional benefits such as Hungama Music for 6 months with unlimited music downloads, Vi Movies & TV, Vi Games, Amazon Prime for six months, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year, SonyLIV Premium for 12 months, SunNXT Premium for 1 year, one year access to two coupons of EazyDiner Prime quarterly membership, 1 year access to flat Rs 750 off every month on booking return flights via EaseMyTrip.com, and one year Norton 360 Mobile Security Cover at no extra cost.

