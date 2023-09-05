Vodafone Idea SonyLIV Mobile Offer for 30 and 90 Days, Get Details

Vodafone Idea has two prepaid plans that come with SonyLIV Mobile subscription. The telco is offering users the option to choose from plans that come with SonyLIV Mobile for either 30 days or 90 days. These are good plans for users who are thinking of purchasing a subscription to SonyLIV. Note that since this is a SonyLIV Mobile subscription, you will not be able to play content from the platform on your TV. Let's jump into the two plans. They are priced at Rs 369 and Rs 903.









Vodafone Idea Rs 369 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 369 plan comes with truly unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and 2GB of daily data. But since this is a plan that is priced above Rs 299, it also comes with the Vi Hero Unlimited offer. Under the offer, customers get three things - Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delights, and Binge All Night. There's also an added benefit of Vi Movies & TV VIP. The validity of this prepaid plan is 30 days.

The SonyLIV Mobile subscription included with this plan is for 30 days only.

Vodafone Idea Rs 903 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 903 plan comes with a validity of 90 days. With this plan, users get a SonyLIV Mobile subscription for 90 days. Further, the plan brings 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling for users. With this plan as well, users get free access to Vi Movies & TV VIP, Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights.

Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed for the plans drops to 64 Kbps. Both plans are available for customers throughout India and can be recharged via the mobile app of Vi or through the official website. The plan is quite expensive, but it does come with the added benefit of SonyLIV Mobile with which users can watch their favourite TV shows and sports.