Melita to Invest EUR 50 Million to Make Malta a Gigabit Island

Melita is investing EUR 50 million to upgrade its broadband network to 10 Gbps, making Malta a gigabit island.

Highlights

  • Melita is investing EUR 50 million in its networks over the next seven years.
  • The investment will be used to upgrade Melita's broadband network to 10 Gbps.
  • The company is committed to making Malta a gigabit island and a sustainable digital leader.

Melita, the Maltese fixed and mobile operator, has announced an investment of EUR 50 million in its networks over the next seven years. Melita stated on Friday that this investment is aimed at delivering the next generation of internet speeds and enhancing the reliability of its services, ultimately shaping Malta's digital future.

Also Read: Melita Selects Harmonic’s CableOS Platform for Multi-Gigabit Broadband Services




Road to 10 Gigabits

During a live presentation in Mriehel, Melita unveiled the "Road to 10 Gigabits" initiative, demonstrating the technology that delivers 10 Gbps (10,000 Mbps) of internet speed, which is ten times faster than the current fastest nationwide network in Malta.

Enhancing Connectivity

According to Melita, the investment in 10 Gbps technology is driven by the anticipation of evolving devices and the increased usage of applications like artificial intelligence (AI) that will demand higher network speeds in the future.

Also Read: GO Anticipates to Cover 75% Of Malta With True Fibre Network

Current Gigabit Achievement

Melita stated that its broadband network is already the only provider in Malta capable of delivering 1,000 Mbps (1 gigabit) service across the entire nation.

According to the statement, this achievement has positioned Malta as the number one country in Europe for ultra broadband connectivity according to the European Commission's Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI).

Government Support

Economy Minister emphasized Malta's leadership in gigabit internet coverage in Europe, which contributes to excellent eGovernment services and paves the way for AI development and adoption.

Also Read: Melita Invests Over EUR 150 Million in Network Infrastructure

Sustainability Focus

Melita said it is committed to sustainability and has joined the United Nations' Science Based Target Initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by reducing greenhouse gases.

