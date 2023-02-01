Melita Invests Over EUR 150 Million in Network Infrastructure

Maltese quadruple-play provider Melita says it has invested over EUR 150 million in its network and technology infrastructure in recent years to accommodate the growing demand for connectivity and meet customers' expectations for faster download speeds and uninterrupted streaming.

Deployment of Advanced Technology

This investment has continued in the past months, as Melita has focused on improving the quality and capacity of its local and international internet infrastructure. This has been achieved by deploying advanced, 100 G-capable Cisco-powered equipment and circuits in Malta and Melita's hubs in Pozzallo, Catania, and Milan.

Melita CEO Harald Roesch said that with internet usage always on the increase, it was of utmost importance to plan ahead to ensure the internet infrastructure could handle the increase in traffic.

Malta Ranks First in Latest Digital Economy and Society Index

Malta ranks first in the latest EU report of the Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) when considering the coverage of very high-capacity networks, with Melita offering 1,000 Mbps fibre powered home internet nationwide. This has certainly boosted demand for ultrafast broadband.

By increasing its overall capacity, Melita has diversified its peering strategy, enhancing resiliency and minimizing the impact when one of the suppliers is disrupted. In addition to improving service continuity, this also helps to enhance a seamless experience for customers.

"As businesses grow and remote working is here to stay, we want to ensure we're well prepared to accommodate a future increase in load," Mr Roesch added.

Internet Backbone Capacity

The upgrades to Melita's internet backbone capacity have enabled continued growth and increased connectivity, allowing the company to maintain its leadership position in providing local internet and other connectivity services in the region.

Melita's Umbrella cyber-security service

In December, Melita also announced that its cyber security service, Umbrella, a Cisco product, has successfully blocked nearly 300 million internet security threats since its launch a year ago, demonstrating the effectiveness of the service. Umbrella intercepts attempts to click on suspicious links and stops incoming connections, thus protecting the user's network and devices without interfering with their browsing experience.

Melita said the service protects users from phishing attacks and malware, including specific threats such as Browser Hijackers, Trojans, Ransomware and Information Stealers.