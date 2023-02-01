The newest portable hi-fi music player from Sony, the NW-ZX707 Walkman, was introduced on Monday in India. The cost of the audio gadget is Rs 69,990. The 5-inch HD (1,280x720 pixels) TFT display of the Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman runs Android. Edge-AI (artificial intelligence) and DSEE Ultimate (digital sound enhancement engine) are features of the Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman, which is housed in an aluminium body. According to Sony, it also supports numerous sound effects and has a 10-band equaliser.

Pricing:

The Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman has an entry price of Rs. 69,990 in India. According to the corporation, Headphone Zone will sell the player across the nation.

Features:

A 5-inch (1,280x720 pixels) HD TFT display and 64GB of internal storage are featured on the Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman, which is also wireless. It has features like Edge-AI and Digital Sound Enhancement Engine Ultimate, according to the company. The sound output may also be adjusted by users using a 10-band equaliser, the company claims. Rechargeable Li-ion batteries are available for the Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman, and they may be charged over USB from a computer. It weighs somewhere around 227g with dimensions 72.5 mm x 132.3 mm x 16.9 mm.

According to Sony, the S-Master HX digital amp technology utilised in the new Walkman is compatible with its native DSD format and lessens distortion and noise. The audio codecs MP3, WMA, FLAC, AAC, HE-AAC, AIFF, ALAC, APE, DSD, and MQA are supported by the player. It has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a MicroSD card slot, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with support for SBC, LDAC, AptX, AptX HD, and AAC codecs. According to the listing on Headphone Zone, the new Walkman is said to offer up to 25 hours of battery life when listening to 44.1kHz FLAC audio, up to 23 hours when listening to 96kHz FLAC high-resolution audio, and up to 22 hours when streaming audio.