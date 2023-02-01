5 Telugu Movie Sequels to Look Out for in 2023

A large number of Indian film sequels dominated the box office. With the success of HIT 2, Drishyam 2, and Karthikeya 2, many common misconceptions regarding sequels were disproved. With a steady stream of film sequels, this tendency appears to continue beyond 2023. Check out these 2023 Telugu sequels of popular films.

Here is a list of Telugu sequels that will be available in 2023.

1 Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rule, the eagerly anticipated Allu Arjun movie of 2023, is being directed by Sukumar and is expected to cost around Rs 350 crores. Mythri Movie Makers has funded the film, which stars Rashmika Mandana as the female lead. Fans may anticipate dramatic action scenes in the film, which is anticipated to be released in the second half of the year, as per sources.

2 Ponniyin Selvan II

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, PS II, produced by Lyca Movies, is being shot at the cost of Rs 500 crores after becoming a big smash at the box office in 2022. Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and other well-known actors play key roles in the film's cast. This two-part plot is based on the same-titled novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy, published in 1955. The movie's second instalment is planned for April 28, 2023 release.

3 Tillu Square

The 2022 film DJ Tillu, which Vimal Krishna directed, was one of the most financially successful of the year. Siddu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty play the film's key roles. The cast and crew have gathered for the role, which is said to have cast Anupama Parameswaran as the main female character, banking on its initial success. Recently, a brief teaser for the film was also released. The second half of 2023 is projected to see the film's release.

4 HIT 3

HIT: With its outstanding storyline, Sailesh Kolanu's The Second Case succeeded in thrilling the audience. The franchise now intends to release one new film per year. In the third instalment of the HIT franchise, Nani was revealed to be portraying the next titular officer role after the second portion. In 2023, the movie is anticipated to be released.

5 Bimbisara 2

The primary actor in the first Telugu time-travel film was Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who Mallidi Vasishta directed. The film had a successful run at the box office, earning close to 70 crores. The lead actor made it known that he intended to make Bimbisara a four-part series, with the second instalment coming out in August 2023.

Keep an eye out since 2023 seems to be full of massive entertainment. Which of these South Indian sequels are you most looking forward to on OTT? Let us know in the comments section below.