Best Sci-Fi Movies on OTT in 2023: Nope, Black Panther, and More

Sci-Fi (science fiction) movies are a genre of film that is set in the future or a fictional world and usually feature advanced technology, space travel, time travel, and other futuristic concepts. Given the creative freedom with which narratives in this genre may be created, science fiction is one of the most intriguing movie genres.

We've compiled a list of the sci-fi films you should watch online on OTT and information on their streaming platforms so that you can jump straight in. Here's the list of the Best Sci-Fi movies to watch on OTT right now:

1. Nope

The most recent sci-fi horror film from renowned director Jordan Peele is NOPE. NOPE, released in July 2022, was one of the highest-grossing films of the previous year and received praise for its writing, acting, direction, and music. Leading roles are played by outstanding performers like Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun, and Michael Abels wrote the film's music. A family is grappling with the loss of their father due to an unidentified flying object in the sky in the R-rated Hollywood film NOPE.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. Looop Lapeta

With this Hindi sci-fi thriller starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Netflix hopes to challenge the perception that Indian cinema lacks a strong sci-fi presence. Looop Lapeta, an authorised version of the critically acclaimed German film Run Lola Run, tells the tale of Savi, who must defend her partner from a mafia who has set deadlines to recover his money. Savi must navigate multiple dead ends to complete this hard mission.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Lightyear

One of the year's best-animated science fiction movies is Lightyear. With his captain and crew by his side, Buzz Lightyear, a Toy Story character, searches for his way home after being abandoned on a dangerous planet in this action adventure. With his endearing nature and daring skills, returning on television, this character will be adored by nostalgia fans from the early 2000s.

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

4. Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once is an absurdist sci-fi comedy-drama, and it's probably one of the best movies of 2022. The protagonist, a Chinese American, must assume control to save the multiverse from evil entities after connecting with parallel-world versions of herself. According to a number of reviews, the movie combines several genres, including science fiction, animation, martial arts, and surreal comedy. Without a doubt, this is the most delightful 139 minutes you will ever have.

Where to watch: BookMyShow

5. Prey

Prey, the newest instalment in the wildly popular Predator series, is a prequel to the first four movies and is set in the year 1719. It tells the tale of a Comanche warrior who must fight an extraterrestrial humanoid to prove to her tribe that she is strong enough to defend them. However, fur traders, who hunt the buffalo that the tribe needs to survive, present a different kind of threat that she must contend with. Prey, which came out in July of last year, is regarded by some as the greatest Predator movie ever.

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

6. The Adam Project

In this science fiction comedy movie, Ryan Reynolds is back to tell the time travel tale of a fighter pilot from the future who returns to aid his younger self. Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldana are among the other actors in the cast. Millions of viewers streamed The Adam Project in the first few days of its digital distribution, despite The Adam Project receiving mixed reviews on Netflix. This entertaining film is the brainchild of Night at the Museum franchise director Shawn Levy.

Where to watch: Netflix

7. Thor: Love and Thunder

The fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, is the follow-up to the wildly successful Thor: Ragnarok from 2017. The film has met reviewers' and audience's expectations thanks to Taika Waititi's direction. In order to stop Gorr, the God Butcher, from eradicating gods throughout the cosmos, Thor has returned together with his allies Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster.

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

8. Jurassic World: Dominion

Dominion is the third and final instalment in the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom film trilogy, following 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. This movie, which stars Chris Pratt, is fantastic to watch if you enjoy CGI dinosaurs and thrilling action. This movie was well received by viewers worldwide and is now the fourth in its franchise to earn over $ 1 billion at the box office. The project's creative director is Colin Trevorrow.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

9. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The 28th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, stars Benedict Cumberbatch once more as Doctor Stephen Strange, who must defend a teenager from the Scarlet Witch or Wanda Maximoff. The MCU heroine enters fury mode to support the continuation of her perfect existence as the film picks up immediately after the Disney series WandaVision. In addition, you get to watch Wong as the new Sorcerer Supreme as he faces fresh problems from the cosmos.

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

10. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The follow-up to the massively popular, Oscar-nominated MCU film Black Panther is titled Wakanda Forever. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, and Danai Gurira return in this superhero movie, the 30th in the series, as Wakanda battles to defend its country following the death of its leader, T'Challa. Because of its enormous box office success, the film was the sixth highest-grossing film of 2022.

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar