BSNL Partners With Echelon Edge for Setting up Private 5G Networks

The other day, we read about BSNL planning to begin testing the locally developed 4G solution on a live network starting next month with 50 radio units. In another update regarding 5G, state-run BSNL has empanelled IT product development and solution provider Echelon Edge to deploy Private 5G Networks for its customers. With this partnership, the Gurgaon-based company will be able to provide private LTE and 5G services on the BSNL spectrum designated for captive networks.

Private 5G Networks

Only a few networks could secure the 5G spectrum to set up private networks. The agreement was signed on January 16 for the empanelment as Captive Non-Public Network Provider (CNPNP). Under the agreement, Echelon Edge will set up and maintain private networks for its customers in partnership with BSNL. Echelon Edge has an expanding customer base, including industries like aviation, mines, refineries, states, etc., and the 5G Private networks could be an addition to its offerings.

Also Read: BSNL 4G and 5G Launch: Why You Should be Excited

Gaurav Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Echelon Edge, said: "The partnership will bolster the company's efforts to be a trustworthy and reliable provider of captive networks with 5g coming into play.

We are going to work for the enablement of various industries providing them with networks designed specifically meeting their needs. We will be able to provide a high-quality network ensuring full automation of the operations and assuring network security that protects the businesses' data. The partnership with BSNL will help us to provide seamless connectivity and 5G solutions to our customers in several sectors and domains," he said.

Echelon Edge is looking forward to setting up private 5G Network in mines, refineries, airports, office buildings, government infrastructure, etc.

Also Read: BSNL to Test Indigenous 4G Technology on Live Network

BSNL has also signed up homegrown system integration (SI) firm Amantya Technologies to set up private 5G Networks. According to the initial guidelines on setting up private networks released by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), companies looking forward to deploying private networks can lease spectrum from telecom operators or get it directly from DoT as per the laid down process. Telecom operators can also roll out private networks for Enterprises.

In the 2022 Spectrum auction, Airtel, Adani, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio purchased spectrum suitable for private networks in the 26 GHz (mmWave) band, while DoT has already reserved the spectrum for BSNL.