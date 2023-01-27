BSNL to Test Indigenous 4G Technology on Live Network

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is the only telco in India without a full-fledged 4G Network. However, the telco is trying to launch both 4G and 5G Services with Indigenously developed Technology. BSNL is planning to begin testing the locally developed solution on a live network starting next month with 50 radio units.

Equipment Tested over Static Network

Developed in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the equipment has already been tested to handle 10 million calls simultaneously over a static Network. According to an ET Report, the wider rollout of the Technology will begin after the completion of successful testing on a Live Network.

According to an Official, TCS has informed BSNL that it is close to forming partnerships with at least three contract manufacturers to produce the radio equipment, ensuring that there would be an adequate supply once the rollout commences. In addition, Tejas Networks is also expected to manufacture the network equipment locally. BSNL has plans to launch 100,000 4G sites, which will cost Rs 15,000-16,000 crore to the state-run telco.

BSNL's 4G rollout has been delayed multiple times for various reasons. One reason for the delay is the time required for testing the locally developed 4G solution, and another reason for the delay is the price negotiations. But now, according to the official, an agreement has been reached on the Rs 15,000–16,000 crore deal for 100,000 sites, comprising 40-watt radio units.

Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, recently during a B20 session in Gandhinagar, said: "Only five countries in the world have end-to-end 4G-5G technology stack, but now on the public-private partnership model, India has developed its own 4G and 5G technology stack which has been successfully tested to handle 10 million simultaneous calls."

A successful rollout of BSNL's 4G network could place India on the list of countries such as the US, Sweden, Finland, South Korea and China, which have developed telecom network technology. Last year, C-DOT demonstrated its cutting-edge indigenous Telecom technologies and innovative solutions at India Mobile Congress (IMC). Once the 4G rollout begins, 5G will also start simultaneously as the testing has already been done. Once BSNL launches 4G with the locally developed Technology, the government wants the private telcos to use the Technology for their services.

BSNL Users have long been waiting for 4G services, and now as private operators are deploying 5G Technology, customers expect to experience 5G Technology from BSNL as well.