BSNL is Offering Extra Validity with these Prepaid Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering customers extra validity with select prepaid plans at the moment. The state-run telecom operator keeps introducing fresh offers for customers to keep them interested in its mobile network services. At the moment, there are two plan vouchers which are bundled with additional validity. These plans cost Rs 699 and Rs 999. Both plans are very different for the benefits they offer. Let's take a look at the benefits bundled with the two plans.









BSNL Rs 699 Plan

BSNL's Rs 699 prepaid plan comes with 120 days of service validity. However, with the current offer, customers are getting 30 days of validity extra. This means that currently, customers are getting 150 days of service validity. This plan comes with 0.5GB of daily data, unlimited free voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There's also PRBT free for the first 60 days. After the consumption of the FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 40 Kbps.

BSNL Rs 999 Plan

The Rs 999 plan from BSNL comes with unlimited voice calling. There's no other benefit bundled with this plan. It normally comes with 200 days of service validity. But with the current offer, that validity period extends by another 15 days to 215 days. Customers purchasing this plan will also get 2 months of free PRBT service.

BSNL is known to offer additional service validity with some high-denomination prepaid plans. The offers keep on changing but there will always be plans from BSNL that will serve you with additional or extra benefits. The average daily cost of using the plan reduces signifcantly when BSNL extends the validity period without charging anything extra from the customer. So, even though BSNL doesn't have 4G, it can still benefit a lot of users who are just looking to keep their SIM cards active at a low cost.