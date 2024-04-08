BSNL is Offering Extra Validity with these Prepaid Plans

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Rs 999 plan from BSNL comes with unlimited voice calling. There's no other benefit bundled with this plan. It normally comes with 200 days of service validity. But with the current offer, that validity period extends by another 15 days to 215 days.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering customers extra validity with select prepaid plans at the moment.
  • The state-run telecom operator keeps introducing fresh offers for customers to keep them interested in its mobile network services.
  • These plans cost Rs 699 and Rs 999.

Follow Us

bsnl is offering extra validity with these

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering customers extra validity with select prepaid plans at the moment. The state-run telecom operator keeps introducing fresh offers for customers to keep them interested in its mobile network services. At the moment, there are two plan vouchers which are bundled with additional validity. These plans cost Rs 699 and Rs 999. Both plans are very different for the benefits they offer. Let's take a look at the benefits bundled with the two plans.




Read More - BSNL Brings Two New Broadband Plans with OTT Benefits

BSNL Rs 699 Plan

BSNL's Rs 699 prepaid plan comes with 120 days of service validity. However, with the current offer, customers are getting 30 days of validity extra. This means that currently, customers are getting 150 days of service validity. This plan comes with 0.5GB of daily data, unlimited free voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There's also PRBT free for the first 60 days. After the consumption of the FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 40 Kbps.

Read More - BSNL 60 Mbps Plan is Likely One of the Best OTT Bundled Plans Available

BSNL Rs 999 Plan

The Rs 999 plan from BSNL comes with unlimited voice calling. There's no other benefit bundled with this plan. It normally comes with 200 days of service validity. But with the current offer, that validity period extends by another 15 days to 215 days. Customers purchasing this plan will also get 2 months of free PRBT service.

BSNL is known to offer additional service validity with some high-denomination prepaid plans. The offers keep on changing but there will always be plans from BSNL that will serve you with additional or extra benefits. The average daily cost of using the plan reduces signifcantly when BSNL extends the validity period without charging anything extra from the customer. So, even though BSNL doesn't have 4G, it can still benefit a lot of users who are just looking to keep their SIM cards active at a low cost.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

avinashsuwal :

i am totally agree with you brother ?

India Ranked 14th for Fastest Median 5G Download Speeds: Report

Faraz :

I wonder if the overall wireless user base of Jio will cross 500 million by the end of June 2024.

Jio and Airtel Again Ate Market Share of BSNL and…

Faraz :

In 2021-22 when everyone was so confident that BSNL will launch cheaper 4G by 15 August 2022. I was sure…

BSNL Looks to be in Trouble Again with 4G Rollout:…

Faraz :

Vi could have bought mmwave this time instead of last auction if they are so much cash strapped. Buying n78…

DoT Reschedules Spectrum Auction to June 6

mani :

I'm a bit concerned about this, if multiple ports is leading to call drops/disconnects as the call routes through multiple…

12.36 Million SIM Porting Requests Came in Jan 2024

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments