Verizon Joins Forces with NASA for Live Solar Eclipse Broadcast



Verizon Business has teamed up with NASA to provide a network solution for broadcasting the upcoming solar eclipse live on April 8. Working in collaboration with Leidos, Verizon Business provisioned a 1GB E-Line service from the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland to the John Glenn Space Center. This rapid deployment, completed in under 30 days, has allowed NASA to thoroughly test video and broadcast applications ahead of the eclipse, Verizon said.

Seamless Network Solution

"This project is yet another example of the ability of our public sector team to deliver the types of solutions and technology that have helped make us a trusted partner for federal agencies like NASA," said Verizon. "Our team's ability to meet this tight deadline helped ensure that NASA will be able to broadcast the eclipse to all who wish to watch and experience this unique event."









Global Broadcasting Reach

The network connectivity established by Verizon will enable NASA to stream multiple video feeds from various locations across the United States, including telescope views and live commentary. This comprehensive coverage will be broadcasted to NASA viewers worldwide, offering a unique viewing experience of the celestial event.

Verizon's Partnership with Federal Agencies

Verizon's involvement with federal agencies extends beyond this collaboration with NASA. Recent awards include a USD 15 million task order with the US Navy's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation agency to upgrade communications infrastructure.

Additionally, Verizon said it has expanded its partnership with the US Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers and healthcare facilities, supplying mobile devices and mission-critical communications through Verizon Frontline to support disaster recovery missions and other emergencies, amounting to nearly USD 450 million.