Verizon Deploys Over 130,000 O-RAN Capable Radios in Commercial Network Expansion



Verizon advances virtualised and open RAN (Radio Access Network) technologies, as the US telco has now deployed over 130,000 O-RAN capable radios, including massive MIMO radios, as part of the previously announced 15,000 O-RAN compliant virtualised cell sites with O-RAN compliant baseband units in its commercial Radio Access Network.

Benefits of O-RAN Technology

According to Verizon, O-RAN, which facilitates open and interoperable interfaces between different hardware and software components, promises to introduce new levels of competition and innovation within the RAN ecosystem. The transition to Open RAN has the potential to bring many benefits in terms of deployment flexibility, faster innovation in an open environment, and greater service options.

"Verizon is fully supportive of O-RAN technology and is focused on commercialising an operationally sound O-RAN architecture," said Verizon. "Our commitment to developing O-RAN standards and to deploying compliant equipment in our active Radio Access Network is helping to drive the industry forward which will result in a variety of tangible benefits for our customers who expect leading-edge technology from Verizon."

Network Modernisation Efforts

As reported by TelecomTalk earlier, Verizon has undertaken a massive, multi-year enhancement of its network architecture that consolidates, simplifies, and modernises its core and access networks. Virtualisation and orchestration are key components of this modernisation.

This move to a cloud-native, container-based, virtualised architecture has led to more flexibility, faster delivery of services, greater scalability, and significant cost efficiency in the network, said Verizon.

Evolution of V-RAN and Open RAN

The official release noted that with the virtualisation of network functions across Verizon's core and RAN, hardware and software functions of the network have been disaggregated and Verizon's customers are already enjoying the benefits of this transformation.

Verizon said its V-RAN efforts run in parallel with and overlap Open RAN efforts, an evolution of the virtual network architecture that will offer up a new set of benefits, technical advancements, and innovation on the radio access networks that serve wireless customers across the US.