MTS Introduces Automated QoS Monitoring for Private LTE Networks

Reported by Srikapardhi

MTS has announced that its team has developed and successfully implemented the new service, named Marta, which utilises artificial intelligence and big data analysis to ensure real-time quality control of pLTE networks.

Highlights

  • MTS's Marta service utilises AI and big data analysis for real-time quality control of private LTE networks.
  • Plans to scale up Marta aim to ensure high-quality mobile services in critical industries.
  • VoLTE technology sees significant growth with MTS, covering 81 regions in Russia.

MTS Introduces Automated QoS Monitoring for Private LTE Networks
Russian operator MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) has introduced a service for the automated monitoring of communication quality for dedicated private LTE (pLTE) networks deployed at eight major Russian enterprises in the mining and metallurgical segment. This service aims to optimise communication quality and streamline production processes through advanced technology.

Also Read: MTS Launches Private LTE Network at Kovdorsky GOK Mine




MTS has announced that its team has developed and successfully implemented the new service, named "Marta," which utilises artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analysis to ensure real-time quality control of pLTE networks.

Seamless Integration with MTS Ocean

Integrated within MTS's internal cloud platform, MTS Ocean, launched in 2022, the system is connected to the base stations of the pLTE network of each client and monitors network elements and activities, swiftly identifying and addressing any deviations from quality indicators such as coverage, accessibility, mobility, and continuity.

"The first results of the Marta service show that the new solution effectively controls the performance of our customers' dedicated networks. The development of MTS allows us to identify and prevent possible incidents even before customers notice them, as well as to take prompt measures to eliminate problems if they occur. Over time, the work of the system will be improved thanks to the AI functionality that uses self-learning through retrospective analysis of the accumulated data," said MTS Technology.

Scaling for Industry-wide Impact

MTS plans to scale up the development of Marta to the commercial solution stage, aiming to ensure the continuity and high quality of mobile services in dedicated corporate networks. According to the company, this initiative is crucial for industries such as mining, metallurgy, and energy, where the stability of operations and safety of critical technological processes depend on seamless communication.

Also Read: MTS Launches Network Orchestration Platform for Enhanced Network Management

Since 2019, MTS has implemented 34 commercial and pilot projects, which is more than half of the total number of deployed or tested pLTE networks in Russia, as per MTS.

Growth in VoLTE Technology

In another network-related development, MTS recently announced that the share of Voice traffic on VoLTE technology increased to 38.4 percent by the end of 2023 from 29.2 percent a year earlier. The total duration of conversations on the LTE network also increased by 43.8 percent. MTS attributed the growth of VoLTE traffic to the continuous modernisation of the network and an increase in the usage of 4G LTE devices. Currently, MTS VoLTE coverage spans 81 regions in Russia.

