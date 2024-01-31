MTS Launches Network Orchestration Platform for Enhanced Network Management



Russian operator MTS has launched a platform for network infrastructure management. The Network Orchestration Platform (NOP) will help centrally implement technological changes in the network throughout the country with real-time monitoring and management, making the network infrastructure resilient to external threats, MTS said.

Platform Features

The platform is reportedly built on microservices architecture using open standards, supporting hundreds of thousands of devices in the MTS network and capable of working not only with routers and subscriber routers but also with IoT (Internet of Things) devices. With a unified data storage format, NOP facilitates quick equipment replacement from one vendor to another, reducing dependency on specific suppliers and making the network vendor-independent.

Benefits of Network Orchestration

MTS said the automation of processes allows for more efficient resource utilisation, as well as improving the level of code quality control and load testing. Additionally, the platform stores the complete history of hardware configuration changes, enabling the restoration of individual or group device settings to any specific date. Furthermore, Network status information collected by NOP facilitates real-time monitoring of device availability and long-term trend analysis, empowering specialists to ensure optimal network performance.

Commenting on the announcement, MTS said, "Ensuring a high level of network stability is a necessary foundation without which it is impossible to develop products and services for customers. Centralized automated management of network infrastructure allows for monitoring of processes associated with the implementation of changes and monitoring of the quality of services provided. Additionally, platforming allows for freeing up team resources by reducing non-core workload and focusing them on key tasks."