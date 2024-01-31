Bharti Airtel Expands Retail Presence in Ahmedabad With Seven New Stores



Bharti Airtel announced that it has launched seven new, Next-gen Company-owned stores in the city of Ahmedabad in the Indian state of Gujarat. These next-gen stores, strategically located across various neighbourhoods including Navrangpura, Anand Nagar Road, Khokhra, Sargasan, Chandkheda, Nana Chiloda, Nirnay Nagar and New Vasna, will strengthen Airtel's retail footprint and provide superior service to customers. The addition of seven new stores adds to the existing count of 24 stores in the city, Airtel said.

Enhanced Service Experience

Designed around the theme of customer excellence and winning customers for life, these neighbourhood stores will feature Airtel's cutting-edge technologies, showcasing offerings such as Xstream, Xsafe, and 5G Plus etc. Staffed with trained professionals known as 'Airtel Friends', the stores will cater to customer queries and offer solutions across Airtel's mobile, broadband, and DTH services.

Commitment to the Gujarat Market

Commenting on the expansion, Bharti Airtel said, "Customer obsession continues to be the core tenet driving us at Airtel as we embark on a massive retail expansion in the state of Gujarat. As a one-stop-shop for all customer needs, these neighbourhood stores will offer an exhaustive range of services including mobile, broadband, DTH, etc. The state of Gujarat continues to be a big focus market for us and we will continue to invest in this market."

National Retail Expansion

Airtel noted that it has been ramping up its offline presence over the past couple of years, and this expansion in Gujarat is part of its broader strategy to strengthen its offline presence across India. With 1500 stores nationwide, the company aims to provide comprehensive services to its customers and enhance consumer experience.

Recent Expansion Announcement

As recently reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel launched fourteen new next-gen company-owned stores in Pune, a city in the Maharashtra and Goa telecom circle, thereby augmenting the existing count of 29 stores in the city. In the Gujarat Circle, Airtel saw an increase of 98,336 wireless subscribers in November 2023, bringing its subscriber base to 11.60 million.