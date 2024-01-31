Department of Telecommunications Launches Bharat 5G Portal



Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Secretary Neeraj Mittal launched the "Bharat 5G Portal - an integrated portal" on the sidelines of 'Bharat Telecom 2024', an International Business Expo organised by the Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) in collaboration with DoT from January 29-30, 2024, the Ministry of Communications (MoC) said.

Also Read: India Launches Bharat 6G Alliance to Lead Next-Generation Technology Development









Initiatives and Collaborations

As part of its initiatives, DoT announced a call for 6G Research and Development proposals on the integrated portal, inviting proposals for accelerated research on 6G ecosystem development. Additionally, the Secretary also launched the Future Tech-Experts registration portal in collaboration with PANIIT USA, to aid and guide the Indian Telecom ecosystem.

Venture Capital and Startup Support

The official release said a special meeting session titled "Bridging Dreams and Funding: Linking Venture Capital/Investors to the Future of Startups" was also inaugurated by the Secretary, which presented telecom products by 26 startups/MSMEs to get funding in which over 10 Venture capitalists/Investors participated.

While addressing the gathering after launching the Bharat 5G Portal, the Telecom Secretary said, "India's 5G rollout is among the fastest in the world, and now, we are already talking about 6G."

"India has the second-largest telecom network in the world and has 'surprised' the world with the development of Indigenous 4G/5G technologies in a short span of time," he added.

"India has one lakh startups today; it is a great opportunity for countries to collaborate with India. The world has realised that India is a trusted partner, and everybody now wants to collaborate with India whether it is on 5G or 6G technology," Mittal said.

Also Read: Sanchar Saathi Portal Launched by Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bharat 5G Portal

DoT said Bharat 5G portal - an integrated portal is a comprehensive platform that serves the interests of startups, industry, and academia in quantum, 6G, IPR, and 5G domains. It also features the Future Tech-Experts registration portal in collaboration with PANIIT USA, aimed to help and advise the Indian Telecom ecosystem to advance the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"The Bharat 5G Portal acts as a one-stop solution for all quantum, IPR, PoCs/Pilot, 5G, and 6G-related works, capturing academic R&D developments, industry standards, OEMs, startups/MSMEs, and subject matter experts. It aims to propel India's 5G capabilities, foster innovation, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing within the telecom sector," the Ministry of Communications said.