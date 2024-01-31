Excitel Brings Excitel TV, an IPTV Service with 21 OTTs and 550+ Live TV Channels

With this IPTV service, users will get access to over 550+ premium cable TV and Free-to-air (FTA) channels. Popular channels such as Star Plus HD, Colors HD, Sony Entertainment Television HD, Sports 18 1 HD, MTV HD, and more will be available for customers under this service. 

Excitel, a fast-growing internet service provider (ISP) has announced 'Excitel TV'. It is the IPTV service offered by Excitel which is currently available for customers living in the Delhi-NCR region. The company says that it is an extended offering to the existing flagship plan, Cable Cutter. With this IPTV service, users will get access to over 550+ premium cable TV and Free-to-air (FTA) channels. Popular channels such as Star Plus HD, Colors HD, Sony Entertainment Television HD, Sports 18 1 HD, MTV HD, and more will be available for customers under this service.




There are three plans under the Excitel TV service with varied benefits. Check out the plans below.

Excitel IPTV Service Bundled Plans

Plan NameSpeedOfferPrice
Cable Cutter™ -

WiFi +IPTV

(Excitel TV) +

OTT

Upto 400

Mbps

? 21 OTTs such as Disney+Hotstar, Sony Liv,

Zee5 ALT Balaji, Sun Nxt, Aha TV, etc.

? 37 Premium Cable TV channels such as

StarPlus, Sony TV, Colors, Discovery, MTV,

and Cartoon Network along with 300+ FTA

channels.

Rs 734/month

for 12 Months.

Cable Cutter™

- WiFi+ OTT

Upto 300

Mbps

? 21 OTTs such as Disney+Hotstar, Sony Liv,

Zee5 ALT Balaji, Sun Nxt, Aha TV, etc.

Rs 604/month

for 12 Months.

Cable Cutter™

- WiFi+ IPTV

(Excitel TV)

Upto 200

Mbps

? 37 Premium Cable TV channels such as

StarPlus, Sony TV, Colors, Discovery, MTV,

and Cartoon Network along with 300+ FTA

channels

Rs 554/month

for 12 Months.

While you will have to shell out huge lumpsum amounts, you do get unlimited data from the Wi-Fi connection and impressive speeds along with entertainment benefits. The most premium plan in the above table not only offers you IPTV service but also bundles OTT (over-the-top) benefits along with 400 Mbps speed which can enable connectivity for several devices in one go.

Currently, the service is only available for customers in Delhi-NCR. But in the future, it will extend to customers in more regions.

