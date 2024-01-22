Jio is Charging Rs 11,988 for 150 Mbps Annual Plan, Check Here for Extra Benefits

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Reliance Jio, of course, offers the 150 Mbps plan to the customers in different validities. While most customers would go for the monthly plan, there's a special offer for the ones that go for the yearly option. With the 12-month plan, JioFiber is offering customers 1 month of additional service for no extra cost.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is also the largest internet service provider (ISP) in the country.
  • The telco is currently charging Rs 11,988 for its 150 Mbps plan if the customer wants it for an entire year.
  • The 150 Mbps plan from Reliance Jio is a good plan if you are not only looking for a high-speed data connection but also for entertainment benefits.

jio is charging rs 11988 for 150

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is also the largest internet service provider (ISP) in the country. The telco is currently charging Rs 11,988 for its 150 Mbps plan if the customer wants it for an entire year. But that is not all, if you purchase a year-long plan from JioFiber, then you are also entitled to additional benefits. The 150 Mbps plan from Reliance Jio is a good plan if you are not only looking for a high-speed data connection but also for entertainment benefits. Let's look at everything you will get with this plan.




Rs 11,988 JioFiber Plan with 150 Mbps Speed

Reliance Jio, of course, offers the 150 Mbps plan to the customers in different validities. While most customers would go for the monthly plan, there's a special offer for the ones that go for the yearly option. With the 12-month plan, JioFiber is offering customers 1 month of additional service for no extra cost. So for the cost of Rs 11,988, users get 13 months of service (360 + 30 days).

So what does this service include?

Firstly, there's a 150 Mbps internet connection that delivers the same upload and download speed. The data provided by the plan is 3.3TB per month. Along with that, there's a free fixed-line voice calling connection. For this, the landline instrument has to be purchased by the customer him/herself. This is not all, though. There are also entertainment benefits.

Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, DocuBay, and EPICON. The Amazon Prime Video subscription bundled with the plan is for one year.

JioFiber will also provide customers with a free Set-Top Box (STB) that can be claimed through the MyJio app. All of these OTT benefits can be consumed directly on the TV using the STB provided by Reliance Jio.

