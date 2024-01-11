Excitel Launches New Plan with OTT + Wi-Fi and LiveTV, Check Price

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Excitel is focusing on South India will this new plan. It will be available in major cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Guntur, Vijayawada, and more. 

Highlights

  • Excitel, a fast-growing internet service provider (ISP) has launched a new plan for customers in South India.
  • The company has introduced this plan to bring entertainment to customers at their fingertips with high-speed broadband connectivity.
  • The new plan costs Rs 599 per month for 12 months, meaning a total lumpsum payment of Rs 7,188 + taxes.

excitel launches new plan with ott wifi

Excitel, a fast-growing internet service provider (ISP) has launched a new plan for customers in South India. The company has introduced this plan to bring entertainment to customers at their fingertips with high-speed broadband connectivity. The new plan costs Rs 599 per month for 12 months, meaning a total lumpsum payment of Rs 7,188 + taxes. Further, if you wish to go every month (not sure if it is available on a monthly basis), you will have to spend more money than Rs 599 every month. Let's take a look at the benefits.




Excitel New Broadband Plan that Offers OTT + Wi-Fi, and LiveTV

Excitel is focusing on South India will this new plan. It will be available in major cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Guntur, Vijayawada, and more.

The speed offered with this plan is 400 Mbps. Excitel doesn't put a FUP (fair usage policy) limit on its plans, which means customers will get truly unlimited data with the plan.

The OTT (over-the-top) benefits of this plan include access to content from 17 platforms including aha, SunNXT, ETV, NammaFlix, and more. Further, users will get access to 300+ live TV channels.

You can order a connection from Excitel by going to their website. You can also check out the other offerings from the company that are priced lower and can be a good deal for customers looking for affordable broadband connections. Excitel doesn't serve customers PAN-India, but it does offer services in some key cities of the country in North and South. The company is expanding the reach of its services and in a few years, it should be offering services throughout the country.

Note that Excitel partnered with OTT Play to launch this new plan which comes with OTT benefits and Live TV benefits for customers in South India.

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

