Top 10 K-Dramas on OTT to Watch All Weekend Long and Relax



Embark on a captivating journey into the fascinating world of Korean dramas, where intricately woven stories and palpable emotions await. From the enchanting love narrative in "Crash Landing On You" to the nostalgic charm of "Reply 1988," each of these highly regarded K-dramas offers a unique storyline.

Immerse yourself in a world where romance, drama, and a diverse range of cultures collide to provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences. For some much-needed relaxation this weekend, binge-watch these best Korean dramas on Netflix.









Reply 1988

Set in Seoul's well-known Ssangmundong neighborhood in 1988, five childhood friends turn to each other for support as they navigate the challenges of adolescence. Their relationships not only help them through the difficulties of puberty but also influence the course of their lives. "Reply 1988" is a highly recommended K-drama that has received positive reviews from spectators and critics alike. It's a must-watch drama, currently streaming on Netflix, Rakuten Viki .

Crash Landing On You

Dive into the incredibly private love story of a chaebol heiress who, after a paragliding accident, makes an unexpected landing in North Korea. As events unfold, she captures the affection of a North Korean special agent assigned to keep her hidden and safe, sparking an unexpected love tale. If you haven't already, binge-watch "Crash Landing on You," one of the best-rated Korean dramas on OTT, currently streaming on Netflix.

Mr. Sunshine

A young boy, uprooted from Korea after the Shinmiyangyo event, returns as a man at a critical juncture in his country's history. A noblewoman and he fall deeply in love, but will their relationship endure through political unrest and cultural conflicts? This Netflix drama promises a rich tapestry of history, passion, and cultural immersion. Prepare your munchies and streaming gadget, as this classic story will enthrall you. Currently available only on Netflix.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Meet Woo Young Woo, a bright 27-year-old lawyer with a 164 IQ. Woo Young Woo, who has autism, graduated first in her class from a prominent legal school. With remarkable recall and an original way of thinking, she becomes a formidable legal force. Can she handle the frequently unpredictable courtroom environment? Watch one of the best K-dramas, now available on Netflix, to find out.

Mr. Queen

Trapped in the body of a queen, a contemporary cook awakens in the royal kitchen of Joseon-era Korea. Navigating courtly intrigues and palace intrigue amid historical shenanigans and culinary catastrophes, can they discover love while learning to cook haute cuisine from the past? Get ready for a hilarious trip through time where the past and present are combined in novel and delectable ways! Make sure to put this fun royal adventure on your calendars! Stream on Netflix, Rakuten Viki.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Dokkaebi, a 939-year-old guardian of souls, encounters a vibrant student with a terrible past and a mysterious grim reaper on his quest for a bride to break his perpetual curse. The three embark on a surreal adventure full of unexpected twists and turns as their fates entwine. Explore themes of love, fate, and the nuances of the afterlife in this enthralling series. Immerse yourself in the ethereal realm of "Dokkaebi" for a captivating cinematic encounter. Exclusively available on Netflix.

Sky Castle

Yeong-jae's incredible accomplishment of getting accepted into a top medical school becomes the talk of the town, making his mother the envy of other parents. Against the backdrop of cultural influences and family goals, the plot provides a sophisticated examination of the lengths parents would go to ensure their children's success in a cutthroat environment. Currently available on Netflix, MX Player, Rakuten Viki.

Itaewon Class

A courageous ex-convict and his devoted pals set out on a bold mission to face enormous obstacles and bring their grand dreams of a street bar to fruition in the colorful tapestry of a Seoul neighborhood. Experience the hurdles, tenacity, and friendship that define the unique business as the story unfolds. Navigate a labyrinth of personal history, dreams, and the search for a brighter future against the lively backdrop of the bustling city. Stream on Netflix.

Reborn Rich

After discovering the startling truth about his new identity, Yoon Hyun Woo plots to take over the company in an adversarial manner to exact revenge on those who killed him. Can Hyun Woo take charge of the complex dynamics and unseat the successors of Jin Yang Cheol? Seo Min Young, the "Soonyang Group Grim Reaper," adds an intriguing dimension to this high-stakes corporate thriller. Watch this well-regarded Korean drama on Rakuten Viki.

The World of Married

Explore the captivating story of a married couple whose mutual act of treachery initiates a turbulent furor of retaliation. This engrossing tale of revenge and emotional struggle delves into the intricacies of relationships and the profound consequences of treachery. Only available on Netflix, this gripping drama promises an emotional rollercoaster as the protagonists navigate the difficult path of seeking vengeance. Watch for free on Iflix.