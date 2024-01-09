January 2024 Netflix Releases: Everything You Need To Watch

With its innumerable original TV shows featuring a multitude of anime, live-action, and Korean drama adaptations, Netflix has completely transformed entertainment. For better or worse, its wide variety of genres guarantees members will never run out of entertainment, making it the most widely used streaming service globally.

With a compelling variety of TV shows and films, Netflix provides viewers with a varied and stress-free viewing experience as of January 2024. Featuring captivating crime documentaries and intense comedies, Netflix is sure to keep viewers captivated all month long. Here are some of the highlights.

Fool Me Once

The planned British crime thriller "Fool Me Once" on Netflix is an adaptation of Danny Brocklehurst's 2016 book of the same name. The show revolves around Maya Stern and stars Richard Armitage and Michelle Keegan. Following her husband Joe's violent murder, Maya sets up a camera to keep an eye on her younger daughter while she grieves his loss. She is shocked to learn that her ostensibly deceased spouse is still alive. Meanwhile, Maya's niece and nephew are investigating their mother's death. The intriguing question is: What is the connection between these two seemingly unrelated incidents?

Release Date: January 1, 2024

The Brothers Sun

An upcoming action-comedy series on Netflix called "The Brothers Sun" stars Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh, showcasing her talent after one of her best-ever films. The storyline centers on a Taiwanese family at imminent risk of being murdered by competing criminals. After learning that his family is in danger, Charles Sun leaves for Los Angeles to protect his younger brother Bruce and mother Eileen, who is ignorant of the family's past. The show examines how Bruce adjusts to their new situation in the face of enemies, while Charles is adamant about getting rid of anyone posing a threat to his family.

Release Date: January 4, 2024

Good Grief

On January 5, 2024, Dan Levy's comedy feature film will make its Netflix debut after a brief run in theaters on December 29, 2024. Ruth Negga, Luke Evans, Celia Imrie, and Emmy-winning comedian Dan Levy make their big-screen debut in the movie "Good Grief," which also stars an amazing ensemble cast.

Release Date: January 5, 2024

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2

"Gyeongseong Creature," starring Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee, is the newest mystery thriller on Netflix. This captivating series, directed by Kang Eun Kyung, Chung Dong Yoon, and Roh Young Sub, combines romance with historical K-drama to create an interesting plot. The series' first installment debuted on December 22, 2023, and its last episode is slated to air on January 5, 2024.

Release Date: January 5, 2024

Killer Soup

On January 11, 2024, Netflix will launch "Killer Soup," a brand-new crime thriller series starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma. The show, co-written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey, is set in South India and centers on Swathi Shetty, a home cook who aspires to be a professional chef but is untalented, and her plot to replace her husband Prabhakar with Umesh, her lover. However, things take a wild turn when amateur villains and a bumbling local inspector get involved, setting off a series of tumultuous events.

Release Date: January 11, 2024

Griselda

In anticipation of Sofia Vergara's January 25, 2024, release, Netflix is preparing a limited series. Sofía Vergara portrays infamous drug kingpin Griselda Blanco in this captivating series, promising an engaging story and exceptional acting.

Release Date: January 25, 2024